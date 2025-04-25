Jayme Lawson Is Having A Major Moment Right Now – These Pics Show Why

Jayme Lawson

is having a major moment right now.

From her standout role as “Pearline” in the new hit film

Sinners

to her steady rise across Hollywood’s biggest stages, the bombshell beauty is proving she’s got range—on screen and the red carpet. Whether posing at high-profile events or serving face at fashion week, Jayme’s style feels intentional and fly, yet effortless.

And her radiant, melaninated skin adds to her overall look. The DMV native is a natural baddie – with a bawdy and confidence that make her looks hit even harder.

Jayme has a soft, petite frame, but make no mistake—her presence is powerful. There’s a quiet way about her that commands attention, even in the most subtle silhouettes. And while we’re swooning over her fashion choices, we’re also obsessed with her skin.

Sis glows like she drinks eight glasses of water and minds her business daily. If that is the secret, we need the details now.

Why we love Jayme Lawson’s style

Jayme’s red carpet presence combines old Hollywood glam and contemporary edge. She’s not afraid to play with structure, texture, volume, layering, or color. Whether she’s dripping in fringe and sequins at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event or wrapped in soft velvet and minimalist glam at the

Sinners

premiere, she shows up like that girl.

You can tell she loves a bold silhouette – and, at times, a monochromatic moment. Working with celebrity stylists like Jason Rembert , Jayme knows how to lean into statement pieces that honor her deep chocolate skin and natural aura.

A review of Jayme’s high-profile appearances shows that she gravitates toward jewel tones, metallics, soft blushes, and rich, earthy hues. She makes the most of luxe fabrics, such as tweed, tulle, and silk. Her aesthetic is graceful, feminine, flirty, and fearless.

Hair-wise, Jayme stays versatile. But she’s a brown girl – are we really surprised?

We’ve seen her slay everything from a curly updo to sleek buns, a high pony, and a polished bob. Her beauty looks lean soft and glowy. Think neutral glam, soft lashes, and glossy lips.

Gallery: 7 Pics That Show Jayme Lawson Is Having A Major Moment Right Now

Jayme is not just next up in Hollywood. She is a fashion force and one to watch. Scroll to see our gallery of top looks.