Jayme Lawson Is Having A Major Moment Right Now – These Pics Show Why
Jayme Lawson is having a major moment right nowJayme has a soft, petite frame, but make no mistake—her presence is powerful. There’s a quiet way about her that commands attention, even in the most subtle silhouettes. And while we’re swooning over her fashion choices, we’re also obsessed with her skin. Sis glows like she drinks eight glasses of water and minds her business daily. If that is the secret, we need the details now.
Why we love Jayme Lawson’s styleJayme’s red carpet presence combines old Hollywood glam and contemporary edge. She’s not afraid to play with structure, texture, volume, layering, or color. Whether she’s dripping in fringe and sequins at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event or wrapped in soft velvet and minimalist glam at the Sinners premiere, she shows up like that girl. You can tell she loves a bold silhouette – and, at times, a monochromatic moment. Working with celebrity stylists like Jason Rembert, Jayme knows how to lean into statement pieces that honor her deep chocolate skin and natural aura. A review of Jayme’s high-profile appearances shows that she gravitates toward jewel tones, metallics, soft blushes, and rich, earthy hues. She makes the most of luxe fabrics, such as tweed, tulle, and silk. Her aesthetic is graceful, feminine, flirty, and fearless. Hair-wise, Jayme stays versatile. But she’s a brown girl – are we really surprised? We’ve seen her slay everything from a curly updo to sleek buns, a high pony, and a polished bob. Her beauty looks lean soft and glowy. Think neutral glam, soft lashes, and glossy lips.
Gallery: 7 Pics That Show Jayme Lawson Is Having A Major Moment Right NowJayme is not just next up in Hollywood. She is a fashion force and one to watch. Scroll to see our gallery of top looks.
1. Blushed In Perfection
Jayme gave major main character energy at the Sinners premiere. The “Pearline” actress kept it sultry and sleek in a blush gown with a plunging neckline and subtle ruching. Her hair was styled into a slick bun, paired with a delicate diamond necklace. Understated, elegant, and effortlessly grown woman – 10 out of 10. No notes!
2. Sequins, Fringe, & Cropped Embellishments
Jayme sparkled head to toe in a deep purple sequin skirt suit with fringe detailing. The cropped blazer showed off her tiny waist and her fitted skirt added ’70s flair.
Her soft, wavy honey-blonde bob and bold eye liner brought extra edge. It was giving disco glam meets Black excellence.
3. Tiered Green Goddess
Jayme glowed in a tiered olive green two-piece set with puff sleeves and a flowy skirt. Isn’t set perfect for the warm months ahead?
Her curly ponytail and radiant skin made the earthy look pop. Effortless, breezy, and red carpet-ready.
4. Pretty In Pink Chanel
Wearing a pink tweed mini dress and matching jacket draped over her shoulders, Jayme gave us modern Chanel muse. Her swooped bang, top knot, mini quilted bag, and black modern Mary Jane heels tied the whole look together. Cute, classy, and camera-ready.
5. Coral Couture Cutie
Jayme turned the sidewalk into a runway in this off-the-shoulder coral dress with dramatic volume and a cinched waist. Her dress ankle-length was perfect and its peach color made her melanin glow. Jayme’s high bun with a black bow, jeweled choker, and strappy heels made the look street-chic perfection.
6. Purple Is For Royalty
Jayme rocked a rich purple monochrome moment with a fitted textured top and a draped asymmetrical skirt at another a Paley Center premiere for Genius MLK/X. Her honey-blonde ponytail and fresh glam kept the look youthful and chic. Her pointed pumps added a grown woman edge.
7. It's The Cape & Dramatic Train For Us!
Jayme Lawson gave regal realness in a sleek black gown paired with a silver-beaded and scalloped cape that stole the show at the Genius MLK/X. Get into the cape – and its train, honey!
Her curly updo and glowing makeup added to the queen energy. She looked like she came to slay and serve couture drama.
