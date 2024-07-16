Jaylen Brown Addresses Summer League Clip Critiquing Bronny James
Jaylen Brown Awkwardly Addresses Summer League Clip Where He Allegedly Said “I Don’t Think Bronny Is A Pro”
Despite winning this year’s Finals MVP and helping the Boston Celtics win a record 18 championships, Jaylen Brown has found himself in yet another controversy this month. On Monday night, Brown was spotted sitting courtside at Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center, watching the Celtics Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers, with his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese by his side.
Bronny James, playing in his fourth Summer League game, didn’t have the best showing, with two points on 1-5 from the field, three rebounds, one assist, and two turnovers. While witnessing the performance, Brown appeared to lean over to Gondrezick and say, “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.” “I think he’ll be on the G-league team for sure,” Gondrezick responds while Reese keeps her eyes on her phone. Well, if you ever wondered why players covered their mouths when talking on the court or sidelines, now you know it’s because mouth readers will definitely air out everything they say, and that’s precisely what they did to Brown. The clip immediately went viral, and Brown all but confirmed that was his comment by attempting to clean up the off-the-cuff remark by praising LeBron James for teaming up with his son. He’s excited to see how Bronny develops throughout his career. “It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity ! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth,” he tweeted early this morning. This definitely wasn’t his best game, but his first three games proved to be more successful, as he scored eight points in games against the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. However, as suspected, James was never expected to make a big difference on the offensive end of the ball; instead, his quick hands earned him five steals in the Summer League. Fans immediately jumped on the running joke that Klutch, the sports agency run by LeBron’s childhood friend Rich Paul, checked Brown for his comments. See the reactions below.
