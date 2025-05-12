Jayden Daniels’ Mother Speaks On Claims She’s Overbearing: “I Worked Too Hard For Anyone To Come In And Take It Away”

Whether out at dinner, catching a basketball game, or anything in between, Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina, is always spotted near him.

Her perceived inability to let him enjoy all the benefits of being a multimillionaire star athlete has garnered groans from social media, and she’s finally breaking her silence.

spoke with The Pivot podcast So, Regina Daniels recentlyabout her relationship with her son, the Washington Commanders quarterback.

She addresses how the narrative started when he was still a shot caller at LSU, and her parental instincts kicked in.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“That should be every parent’s biggest fear… you’re a public figure,” she begins. “Your dollar amount is attached to your name. You never know who is really there for you and against you.”

Regina then ends the rumor that Jayden’s not allowed to speak to women, saying, “My son can date. He can live freely. However, the relationship we have, he does value my opinion because when my kids were little, I did a lot for them, and they saw that.”

She adds, “I worked too hard for anyone to come in and take it away.”

But despite having her own idea of who’s worthy of his time, she remembers that “he is 24 and he does have to go through things and learn on his own.”

She laughs off the helicopter mom memes but admits she’s been threatened before and finds it hard not to respond to people overstepping.

“All because I’m a mom that protects my son?” She asks. “ I have no problem with it. But the narratives don’t need to be painted even worse. But it’s new to them. What parent is certified in handling all their kids’ business affairs, that’s a top-tier athlete right now?

I just want my son to play the game he loves at the highest level.”

Critiquing Regina’s parenting style was at an all-time high back in March when she was pictured sitting between her son and USC basketball player JuJu Watkins . Everyone assumed she forbade them from talking.

Regarding outside noise, the family unit abides by the mantra of “keeping the main thing the main thing.”See social media’s response to Regina’s The Pivot interview below.