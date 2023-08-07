Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The actor took to his Instagram Stories with a statement reading, “They killed this dude name [sic] Jesus…what do you think they’ll do to you???!” with the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove.”

The quote was clearly about Foxx dealing with some untrustworthy people, but it somehow got misconstrued, and he was accused of being antisemitic.

So he deleted the initial post and published another message to his feed clarifying his statements, saying he stands with the Jewish community against hate and was referring to a fairweather friend.

Actress Jennifer Aniston got caught up in the backlash because she liked the initial Instagram post. She further confused people about her intention behind liking the post and condemned prejudice.

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” Aniston wrote on Instagram. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Foxx’s misinterpreted statements come as he continues to make strides to recover from a medical scare in April. He’s kept the details of his health under wraps, but earlier this week, he credited his sister for saving his life during the frightening time.

“And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis,” part of an Instagram caption read.

See how social media’s reacting to Foxx’s assumed antisemitic comments and Aniston’s involvement below.

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After Being Accused Of Making Antisemitic Statements, Twitter Defends Him & Blames Jennifer Aniston was originally published on cassiuslife.com