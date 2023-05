Music Great James Mtume Honored in Hometown With Street Renaming

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A historical Philadelphian figure is being honored in his hometown in a major way just a year after his passing. City officials have decided to commemorate the legendary of musical legend James Mtume, by naming a street on his behalf.

Mtume was born and raised in Philadelphia. He earned musical fame working alongside his father, saxophonist Jimmy Heath during the early stages of in his career in the 1970’s, as well as jazz great Miles Davis.

Mtume scored his #1 hit in 1983 with his fan favorite “Juicy Fruit”.

This song has stood the test of time, ‘and has even been sample by some of the best artist to ever touch a microphone, including the great Notorious B.I.G. in his song “Juicy”.

Paying tribute to the life and legacy of James Mtume and the honorary work he’s done not only in the city, but globally. The city council of Philadelphia have given the Mtume family something to cherish for generations to come. 1500 Wharton Street in Philadelphia is now known as James Mtume Way.

