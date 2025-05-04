James Harden Clowned On X Following Another Horrendous Game 7 Performance

James Harden Clowned On Social Media Following Game 7 Loss
Consider that in his last 13 elimination games, Harden’s shot 39% from the field while his teams have gone 2-11. In his last five elimination games, even including that outlier performance in Game 6, he is averaging just 14.2 points on 38% shooting. Take that stat-pumping game 6 out of the equation, and you would have to shield your eyes from the table below.
Before Thursday’s Game 6, you had to go all the way to 2020 in the bubble to find the last time Harden had won an elimination game, when the Rockets edged Oklahoma City 104-102 in Game 7 — and even in that one he shot just 4 for 15 and missed eight of his nine 3-pointers.
James Harden Is Getting Cooked On The InternetHarden didn’t speak to the press after the game, and understandably so, but he might want to stay off the internet because he is getting clowned. “James Harden’s name should never be mentioned in the same sentence as Dwyane Wade. Enough is enough,” read one post on X, formerly Twitter. Another post read, “James Harden gon get u to the playoffs.. the rest is your business.”
