James Harden Clowned On X Following Another Horrendous Game 7 Performance

The Los Angeles Clippers got smacked on Saturday evening, losing to the Denver Nuggets 120-101 in a decisive game 7. With under nine minutes left in the game, the Clippers trailed by 35.While Kawhi Leonard failed to show up, posting the worst plus/minus of his career (minus-33), James Harden’s 7 points on just eight shots are grabbing all the attention on social media.After scoring 28 points in Game 6 on Thursday, Harden didn’t let his haters down with his penchant for disappearing in elimination games when his scoring prowess is needed the most. Per CBS Sports:

Consider that in his last 13 elimination games, Harden’s shot 39% from the field while his teams have gone 2-11. In his last five elimination games, even including that outlier performance in Game 6, he is averaging just 14.2 points on 38% shooting. Take that stat-pumping game 6 out of the equation, and you would have to shield your eyes from the table below.

Before Thursday’s Game 6, you had to go all the way to 2020 in the bubble to find the last time Harden had won an elimination game, when the Rockets edged Oklahoma City 104-102 in Game 7 — and even in that one he shot just 4 for 15 and missed eight of his nine 3-pointers.

James Harden Is Getting Cooked On The Internet

James

name should never be mentioned in the same sentence as Dwyane Wade. Enough is enough,” read one post on X, formerly Twitter.

Welp. This will be an interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers; we fully expect some moves to be made. Until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below. Bruh. The rest are just endless amounts of memes mocking Harden.Welp. This will be an interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers; we fully expect some moves to be made. Until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.