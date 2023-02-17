Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This time it’s Jalen Rose, but it’s got nothing to do with the NBA and everything to do with the cost of getting a fresh haircut. While doing press at a recent red carpet, the former NBA player chopped it up with Boardroom about barbershop prices. And it seems inflation is hitting pretty hard because he thinks a decent cut should run you $100.

“First off, for the minimum, you’re supposed to be spending for a quality barber is $100. I’m here to defend the sanctuary that is called barbers and beauticians,” Rose said.

Rose then tries to explain that the cost is worth it because of the convenience and the struggle to schedule a haircut will lessen.

“So many guys and people out there thinking y’all just can show up and get a fly haircut and spend $35. Y’all are going to go to the end of the line, you’ll hit up your barber, and they’re going send you to voicemail. Then you’ll have a 1 o’clock appointment and get there at 1, and somebody will be sitting in the chair.”

Rose doubled down on the soundbite by posting the clip to his Instagram account and further stamped his approval with a caption that read, “The minimum you’re supposed to be spending for a quality barber is $100!” alongside several barber pole emojis.

In his defense, Rose does have one of the crispiest lineups ever to be featured on television. The Fab Five member has also been in the spotlight for over 25 years. And with estimated career earnings of over $100 million, he can surely afford to drop three digits on his cuts. That number doesn’t even take into account the bag he gets as an ESPN analyst and his multi-platform Renaissance Man partnership with the New York Post.

Still, Twitter thinks the price is astronomical and didn’t hesitate to let Jalen know how they feel. See the outrage below.

Jalen Rose Says Men Should Spend At Least $100 On A Haircut, Twitter Lines Him Up was originally published on cassiuslife.com