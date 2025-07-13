Desktop banner image
Jaden & Willow Smith Celebrate The Ultra Experience Unfolding At Samsung Upacked Night

Published on July 13, 2025

Jaden & Willow Smith x Galaxy Unpacked Night

Source: Courtesy of Samsung Galaxy / Jaden and Willow Smith

Samsung returned to Brooklyn to announce that the ultra experience is ready to unfold with the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 foldable smartphones, and brought Jaden and Willow Smith to help celebrate the occasion.

Following the unpacked event, press, influencers, and more gathered at Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Duggal Greenhouse in celebration of Samsung’s newest arrivals to their ground-breaking flagship foldable smartphone lineup.

Guests enjoyed a night of music, signature cocktails, and food while getting hands-on with the Fold7, Flip7, Flip7 FE, and Galaxy Watch8.

Before the night came to an end, actor, philanthropist, movie star, and icon living, Jaden Smith hit the stage, performing a medley of his hits.

Jaden & Willow Smith x Galaxy Unpacked Night

Source: Courtesy of Samsung Galaxy / Jaden Smith

Once Jaden Smith’s set was up, Samsung had another surprise in store for guests: his sister, Willow Smith, who battled some sound issues while still delivering a memorable performance.

To put the perfect bow on the night, the brother/sister duo performed live together for the first time since Coachella 2023. 

Jaden & Willow Smith x Galaxy Unpacked Night

Source: Courtesy of Samsung Galaxy / Jaden Smith / Willow Smith

Jaden Smith, whose love for Samsung smartphones is no secret, is the latest big name to team up with the Korean tech giant.

Back in May, Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii put a stamp on her newly announced Team Galaxy membership by putting on a performance that was literally on the edge in NYC, to celebrate Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 Edge, a super-thin version of the popular flagship smartphone.

Jaden Smith was also in attendance at that event to show support for the Swamp Princess and Samsung.

It’s been a Samsung summer so far.

Hit the gallery below for more photos.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
