Irv Gotti's Brother Says Ashanti Should Be More Grateful To The Late Mogul
Irv Gotti’s Brother Says Ashanti Should Be More Grateful To The Late Mogul, Social Media Offers Up Harsh Receipts
told Vulture that she and Irv never dated. “Let’s clear this up,” Ashanti said on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast back in October of that year. “We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend? Was I his girlfriend? Never. Irv had several girlfriends, so I’m a little confused by the label and the description.” Ashanti also said that Irv was “hurt” when she started dating Nelly and that she denies that they ever even had sex. She said that when Irv’s feelings for her weren’t reciprocated, he wouldn’t allow her to record for his label, and that she believes he was behind death threats leveled at her and her staff. “I genuinely, in my heart, believe that Irv wishes death on me. A million percent,” she told Martinez. It must have been a little challenging for Ashanti to acknowledge Irv after his passing, but she did so gracefully via her Instagram page. She posted a photo of the Murder Inc. roster with Irv, saying, “I can’t believe things ended like this….and it makes me so sad… She continued, “We weren’t on the best of terms the past few years, but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs, I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me. We made history, and that will remain infinite.. I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best.. All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times. I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family. Rest well. Rest in Peace Irv .” However, Chris doesn’t seem to think Ashanti said enough. On the Keep it 100 podcast, he said he believes the two were in a romantic relationship and that Ashanti should give her former label head more respect. He did say he thinks that his brother was out of order when it came to Ashanti, but that the label Irv created was instrumental in her success. He says that Irv only talked about Ashanti because he was always asked about their relationship. “She should understand that, too,” he said. “If you’re in the limelight, they ask the question. It wasn’t little, it was big. For her to act like it ain’t Murder Inc. that made her is f— bull—-. Or that Irv made her, it’s crazy. She had three deals before him. Like, something with y’all chemistry worked out. Respect it. That’s all. I’m not saying you have to talk about… Respect the magic that was made. That’s all I said.” See social media’s reaction to the interview below.Irving Lorenzo, aka Irv Gotti, the head of the hitmaking hip-hop label Murder Inc., passed away in February at the age of 57 from complications of diabetes. The music mogul helped make acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti stars of the ’90s with hits like “Always on Time” and “Rain on Me,” respectively. However, Gotti’s personal relationship with Ashanti ultimately soured the artist on him and the label. She’s now married to Nelly and they have a son, Kareem Kinkade, who will be 2 in July. In 2022, Ashanti
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Irv Gotti’s Brother Says Ashanti Should Be More Grateful To The Late Mogul, Social Media Offers Up Harsh Receipts was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage