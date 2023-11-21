Listen Live
Identities of Riverdale Elementary Students Killed In Crosswalk Crash

Published on November 21, 2023

crossing for pedestrians in the rain

Source: Igor Kovalenko / Getty


Police have now identified the two Riverdale Elementary School students who tragically lost their lives on Monday morning in a vehicular accident outside the school. The victims are 10-year-old Shalom Mbah and 5-year-old Sky Sosa, both residents of Riverdale. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. as the children were walking to school through the nearby neighborhood.

During a press conference, Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz provided details, stating that the students were in a crosswalk, crossing Riverdale Road when a van driven by a woman traveling southbound on Taylor Road made a left turn into the intersection. The vehicle struck both children and a man, who was related to one of the children.

Responding officers immediately administered medical aid to the critically injured children, who were then transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, both children succumbed to their injuries shortly thereafter. The man’s injuries are reported as not life-threatening, and the driver of the van was unharmed.

Chief Aziz mentioned that investigators are uncertain whether the driver came to a complete stop or made a rolling stop at the intersection. As of now, the driver is not in custody.

Superintendent Millard House I of PGCPS expressed condolences and announced that crisis counselors are available both on campus and virtually to provide support for anyone in the school community affected by this tragedy.

source: The DMV Daily

 

 

Identities of Riverdale Elementary Students Killed In Crosswalk Crash  was originally published on woldcnews.com

