Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed

Jason Lee earned a reputation as one of the top names in the media when it comes to getting scoops on the follies of entertainers. After breaking the story of an alleged dustup between Usher and Chris Brown, folks on Twitter are calling Jason Lee a liar after the singer appeared in new footage looking unharmed.

Hollywood Unlocked published a story regarding an alleged argument between Usher and Chris Brown in a Las Vegas skating rink that was a birthday celebration for Brown. According to still unconfirmed reports, Brown was reportedly yelling at Teyana Taylor and Usher intervened. After Brown left the venue, Usher reportedly followed and was allegedly jumped.

Fast forward to just a few moments ago, Usher appeared on stage at the Lovers & Friends concert in Las Vegas without a scratch on his face after reports of a bloodied nose. Jason Lee saw his name trending on Twitter with comments blasting the media figure for misrepresenting what actually happened. In addition, Brown was also seen onstage at Lovers & Friends so it’s anyone’s bet at this point.

As it stands, details about what went down this weekend may never come out to the public but the speculation is heavy and the optics are looking crazy. For now, Twitter is cooking up Jason Lee on a sizzling fajita platter now and we’ve got the reactions below.

