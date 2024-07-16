Listen Live
Close
Hair

HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit Hits Meadowlands

HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit Brought Together The Tops Names In The Hair Industry

Published on July 16, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit

Source: HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit / Courtesy of Brand

Hundreds of Black women descended upon the Meadowlands Expo Center, in New Jersey, for the HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit. The two-day event brought together top industry names like Kim Kimble, Arrogant Tae, Cliff Vmir, Terrence Davidson, Kevin KirkPro, Jay Majors, and more for a communal masterclass in all things hair.
Both days consisted of vendor setups with 60 exhibitors, 1,814 attendees, competitions, panels, and live performances stretched across the spacious venue. HelloBeautiful Editorial Director Shamika Sanders was on the scene for day one to moderate the beauty trends/sustainability panel with Kim Kimble, Kevin KirkPro, Terrence Davidson, Natalia ‘Tali’ Moses, and Mecai Adeola. And Charlene Masona, Social Media Manager, tackled Day Two where she had a front-row seat to the highly anticipated Barber Competition, Wild & Free Fantasy hair competition, and a student competition. 
HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit - Shamika Sanders and Kim Kimble

Source: HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit / @Shamika_Sanders

“When entering the HEBS hall, one could immediately feel the positive energy, joy, and laughter emanating from our educators, competition winners, and individuals enjoying the music. The atmosphere welcomed everyone who shares a passion for education, beauty, and barbering, creating a sense of belonging akin to a family reunion,” said HEBS CEO Nicole Shuler.
One of the main goals of HEBS is to educate the masses by providing live demos, expert panels hands-on opportunities to learn from the most successful stylists, business owners, and barbers in the game. “The education and networking components form the fundamental basis of our organization, HEBS. Our events provide attendees with the opportunity not only to observe but also to try for themselves,” explained Shuler. “For example, at our Barbering Experience Pavillion, there were barbering demonstrations, but attendees were also encouraged to participate in hands-on activities under the guidance of experienced professionals.” She continued, “Our attendees had the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning of new techniques and to directly interact with the professionals presenting their work. This interactive format allowed attendees to ask questions, receiving immediate, on-the-spot answers from the experts.”

2025 Beauty Trends

HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit - Kim Kimble Shamika Sanders, Terrence Davidson, Natalia Tali Moses, Nicole Shuler

Source: HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit / @Shamika_Sanders

2025 beauty trends suggest consumers are interested in clean products that are gentle on the environment and their hair. According to a consumer report, interest in plant-based haircare increased by 31.1% in 2021. That means an increase in hair products with natural ingredients to promote sustainability. It also means reducing waste from salons that use a lot of excess water and toxic/harmful chemicals like perms or hair color. During the beauty panel, hair mogul Kim Kimble, announced she will be reopening a salon and doing her part to help reduce the harmful effects associated with the brick-and-mortar business. According to Green Beauty Community, “A sustainable salon is a salon that promotes “green” or eco-friendly choices every step of the way. It starts with, but is not limited to, improving waste management, reducing water and energy usage, and lowering the eco salon’s overall carbon footprint.” Kimble also talked about the importance of using products she trusts. Inspired by the women in her family, who used ingredients found in their kitchen to create products beneficial to Black hair, Kimble reiterated there needs to be a balance between raw ingredients and preservatives to ensure hair products are natural and safe to use.
HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit

Source: HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit / @Shamika_Sanders

Another beauty trend that came out of HEBs was the Black women rocking blonde hair and the many braids trends for the summer and beyond. “Blonde is making a big comeback in the braide industry,” said Tali Moses, known for slaying Beyonce’s braids in Black Is King. “The girls want to be blonde. The boho braids is a big deal right now. I think it’s the perfect combination because it gives you that weave look while also having that protective style. Layers are coming back. You’d be surprised to know you can get layers with braids, They want it short in the front and long in the back. Definitely the braided baldie – that’s a big one.”
Keep scrolling for photos from the two-day HEBS Expo.

1. HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit

HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit
Source: @Shamika_Sanders

Shamika Sanders posed with Kim Kimble, Terrence Davidson, Tali Moses and HEBs CEO Nicole Shuler after the Beauty Trends panel. 

2. HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit

HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit
Source: `

Nashville native and hair expert Mecai Adeola has 20 years of experience in the hair industry. Adeola’s knowledge about hair sustainability made her the perfect expert to help guide the Beauty trends panel. As a Mizani-Lo’real Educator, Hair Stylist, and Beauty Consultant, she’s entered the haircare lane with her upcoming line of products. 

3. HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit

HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit
Source: Courtesy of Brand

Barbers put their cutting skills on display as they competed to win up to 20k in prize money. The Barber competition, hosted by master Barber Jay Majors, was a major attraction for attendees who marveled at the gold trophies on the stage when they entered the venue. Yari @shefadesandbraids took home the win in the Fade & Braids duo competition.

4. HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit

HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit
Source: Courtesy of Brand

Kevin KirkPro, Terrence Davidson, Arrogant Tae, and Cliff Vmir are some of the top celebrity hair stylists in the game making this photo like a shot from the Avengers. The group brought their top-level expertise to the judging panel on day two. 

5. HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit

HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit
Source: Courtesy of Brand

A model shows off her WAP-inspired tresses in a HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit competition. 

HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit Brought Together The Tops Names In The Hair Industry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close