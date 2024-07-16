HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit Hits Meadowlands
HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit Brought Together The Tops Names In The Hair Industry
2025 Beauty Trends2025 beauty trends suggest consumers are interested in clean products that are gentle on the environment and their hair. According to a consumer report, interest in plant-based haircare increased by 31.1% in 2021. That means an increase in hair products with natural ingredients to promote sustainability. It also means reducing waste from salons that use a lot of excess water and toxic/harmful chemicals like perms or hair color. During the beauty panel, hair mogul Kim Kimble, announced she will be reopening a salon and doing her part to help reduce the harmful effects associated with the brick-and-mortar business. According to Green Beauty Community, “A sustainable salon is a salon that promotes “green” or eco-friendly choices every step of the way. It starts with, but is not limited to, improving waste management, reducing water and energy usage, and lowering the eco salon’s overall carbon footprint.” Kimble also talked about the importance of using products she trusts. Inspired by the women in her family, who used ingredients found in their kitchen to create products beneficial to Black hair, Kimble reiterated there needs to be a balance between raw ingredients and preservatives to ensure hair products are natural and safe to use. Another beauty trend that came out of HEBs was the Black women rocking blonde hair and the many braids trends for the summer and beyond. “Blonde is making a big comeback in the braide industry,” said Tali Moses, known for slaying Beyonce’s braids in Black Is King. “The girls want to be blonde. The boho braids is a big deal right now. I think it’s the perfect combination because it gives you that weave look while also having that protective style. Layers are coming back. You’d be surprised to know you can get layers with braids, They want it short in the front and long in the back. Definitely the braided baldie – that’s a big one.” Keep scrolling for photos from the two-day HEBS Expo.
1. HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit
Shamika Sanders posed with Kim Kimble, Terrence Davidson, Tali Moses and HEBs CEO Nicole Shuler after the Beauty Trends panel.
2. HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit
Nashville native and hair expert Mecai Adeola has 20 years of experience in the hair industry. Adeola’s knowledge about hair sustainability made her the perfect expert to help guide the Beauty trends panel. As a Mizani-Lo’real Educator, Hair Stylist, and Beauty Consultant, she’s entered the haircare lane with her upcoming line of products.
3. HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit
Barbers put their cutting skills on display as they competed to win up to 20k in prize money. The Barber competition, hosted by master Barber Jay Majors, was a major attraction for attendees who marveled at the gold trophies on the stage when they entered the venue. Yari @shefadesandbraids took home the win in the Fade & Braids duo competition.
4. HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit
Kevin KirkPro, Terrence Davidson, Arrogant Tae, and Cliff Vmir are some of the top celebrity hair stylists in the game making this photo like a shot from the Avengers. The group brought their top-level expertise to the judging panel on day two.
5. HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit
A model shows off her WAP-inspired tresses in a HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit competition.
HEBS Hair Education Beauty Summit Brought Together The Tops Names In The Hair Industry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com