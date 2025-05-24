Listen Live
Heavy D: The Overweight Lover Who Redefined Hip-Hop

Published on May 24, 2025
Heavy D & The Boyz Shoot "We Got Our Own Thang" Video

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Heavy D, born Dwight Arrington Myers, was a trailblazer in hip-hop, leaving an indelible mark on the genre through his unmatched talent, charm, and creativity. Known as “The Overweight Lover,” Heavy D combined smooth lyrical prowess with a magnetic stage presence that redefined what it meant to be a hip-hop star. Bursting onto the scene with Heavy D & The Boyz in the late 1980s, he brought a unique blend of rap, funk, and dance, crafting anthems that remain timeless.
RELATED: 10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Heavy D One of Heavy D’s defining contributions was his role in the rise of the new jack swing era, seamlessly merging hip-hop and R&B. Tracks like “Now That We Found Love” and “We Got Our Own Thang” showcased his ability to create danceable, feel-good hits, earning him accolades and a permanent place in hip-hop history.

Beyond his own hits, Heavy D played a pivotal role as a mentor and collaborator. He introduced the world to Uptown Records’ talents, fostering the careers of Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and Diddy. His collaborations with artists like Michael Jackson on “Jam” and his unforgettable contribution to the anthemic “Don’t Curse” highlighted his versatility and respect within the hip-hop community. Heavy D’s impact extended beyond music. He represented positivity, breaking stereotypes and paving the way for future hip-hop artists to explore new sounds. Even years after his passing, his influence continues to resonate, a testament to his genius and the joy he brought to his craft. His legacy remains a source of celebration and inspiration.

1. The Overweight Lovers In The House

A classic from Heavy D & The Boyz that established him as a smooth yet formidable rhymer.

2. We Got Our Own Thang

A funky anthem with an irresistible beat and Heavy D’s signature flow.

3. Now That We Found Love

A chart-topping hit blending hip-house and new jack swing.

4. Nuttin' But Love

A cheeky, pop-funk hit that cemented Heavy D’s crossover appea

5. Money Earnin' Mt. Vernon

A tribute to his hometown with a raw, old-school vibe.

6. Marley Marl – We Write The Songs (Feat. Biz Markie & Heavy D)

7. Heavy D, The Boyz, Kool G Rap, Grand Puba, CL Smooth, Big Daddy Kane, Pete Rock, Q-Tip – Dont Curse

8. Super Cat, Heavy D & Frankie Paul – Big And Broad

A dancehall-inspired track that topped the Jamaican charts.

9. Heavy D, 2Pac, Notorious BIG, Grand Puba & Spunk Bigga – Lets Get It On

A sultry, jazzy tune that metaphorically compares love to the richness and warmth of black coffee, showcasing Heavy D’s poetic side.

10. Black Coffee

11. Big Daddy

A bold, braggadocious track where Heavy D flexes his lyrical skills and charisma over a funky, head-nodding beat.

12. Got Me Waiting

13. Somebody For Me

A smooth, romantic track where Heavy D expresses his desire to find the perfect partner, showcasing his softer side.

Heavy D
