Heavy D: The Overweight Lover Who Redefined Hip-Hop
1. The Overweight Lovers In The House
A classic from Heavy D & The Boyz that established him as a smooth yet formidable rhymer.
2. We Got Our Own Thang
A funky anthem with an irresistible beat and Heavy D’s signature flow.
3. Now That We Found Love
A chart-topping hit blending hip-house and new jack swing.
4. Nuttin' But Love
A cheeky, pop-funk hit that cemented Heavy D’s crossover appea
5. Money Earnin' Mt. Vernon
A tribute to his hometown with a raw, old-school vibe.
6. Marley Marl – We Write The Songs (Feat. Biz Markie & Heavy D)
7. Heavy D, The Boyz, Kool G Rap, Grand Puba, CL Smooth, Big Daddy Kane, Pete Rock, Q-Tip – Dont Curse
8. Super Cat, Heavy D & Frankie Paul – Big And Broad
A dancehall-inspired track that topped the Jamaican charts.
9. Heavy D, 2Pac, Notorious BIG, Grand Puba & Spunk Bigga – Lets Get It On
A sultry, jazzy tune that metaphorically compares love to the richness and warmth of black coffee, showcasing Heavy D’s poetic side.
10. Black Coffee
11. Big Daddy
A bold, braggadocious track where Heavy D flexes his lyrical skills and charisma over a funky, head-nodding beat.
12. Got Me Waiting
13. Somebody For Me
A smooth, romantic track where Heavy D expresses his desire to find the perfect partner, showcasing his softer side.
