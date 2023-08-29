HBO Cancels The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s ‘The Idol’ After One Season, X Users Celebrate

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After one awful season, The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s The Idol has been canceled.

The Idol was controversial from when it premiered on HBO and its streaming service Max. Variety reports HBO decided to give its viewers a break and not let the mess disguised as a television show continue.

Per Variety:

“‘ The Idol’ was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” said a spokesperson for HBO. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

The website further adds that there was confusion with both viewers and cast members about the show’s status on whether it was a limited series or getting a second season.

In an interview, star Moses Sumney told Variety “that he signed on thinking it was a limited series.” His fellow cast member Da’Vine Joy Randolph told Variety that “everyone’s intention [was] to have a second season.”

The statement about the show’s cancellation comes after HBO took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address rumors of the show being canceled, writing in the post there was no update to be shared yet.

The news might shock Sam Levinson, whose other show on the network, Euphoria, is a hit with viewers. As a sign of how doomed this show was, Levinson took over after director Amy Semietz left.

A cocky Levinson boasted at the Cannes Film Festival that a Rolling Stone article dragging the show would make it “the biggest show of the summer.”

X Users Are Celebrating The Idol’s Cancellation

X users slamming the show since its premiere happily reacted to the show being canceled while also wondering what took HBO and Max so long to pull the plug on the show that only received an 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In response to a post from Discussing Film, one X user wrote, “That took a lot longer than it should have.”

“God is good,” another post read, responding to the news of the show being dropped like a bad habit.

LOL.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty

HBO Cancels The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s ‘The Idol’ After One Season, X Users Celebrate was originally published on cassiuslife.com