Happy Birthday Lady Marmalade: Best Of Patti LaBelle [LISTEN]

Patti LaBelle is a true icon of American music, a legendary vocalist whose powerful voice and dynamic stage presence have captivated audiences for decades. Born in Philadelphia as Patricia Holt in 1944, LaBelle first rose to fame as the lead singer of the pioneering 1960s R&B group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Their soulful sound, elegance, and coordinated stage outfits made them a popular draw in the early days of the circuit.

After the group’s name change to Labelle in the early 1970s, LaBelle’s vocals soared to another level, as she and her bandmates incorporated other genres of music into their artistry. We began to hear elements of funk, rock, and even opera into their music, culminating in their 1974 smash hit “Lady Marmalade.”

LaBelle began her career as a solo artist beginning in the 1980s. As a solo act, she continued to showcase her incredible range and emotive delivery, recieving numerous Grammy nominations for hits like the inspirational anthem “New Attitude” and her signature song “If You Asked Me To.” LaBelle’s list of accomplishments are pretty lenghty. Some of her most notable rewards include being a recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hitmaker Award, a 2017 induction into the Apollo Theater’s Walk of Fame, and recieving a street naming in her hometown of Philadelphia. Patti LaBelle’s legacy as one of the greatest vocalists of her generation is undeniable, her influence felt across generations of R&B, soul, and pop artists.

Now, on her 80th birthday (May 24th, 2024) LaBelle remains a vibrant, captivating performer, her voice still rich and powerful, and she’s still making those good ole pies! In honor of the Philadelphia legend, our team at RNB Philly crafted a list of Patti LaBelle’s top hits that you can jame to all day long!

Happy Birthday Patti LaBelle!

Check out the Best Of Patti LaBelle below!

