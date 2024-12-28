Iconic Sportscaster Greg Gumbel Passes Away At 78, The Sports World Pays Their Respect

CBS News confirmed the sad developments via a statement from Gumbel’s wife, Marcy, and daughter Michelle.

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.

Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Gumbel is best known for his 52-year sports broadcasting career as a CBS panel host and play-by-play announcer. He also worked for NBC, ESPN, MSG, and WFAN radio in New York City.

The Sports Media World Salutes Greg Gumbel