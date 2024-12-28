Listen Live
Public Figures

Greg Gumbel Passes Away At 78, The Sports World Reacts

Iconic Sportscaster Greg Gumbel Passes Away At 78, The Sports World Pays Their Respect

Published on December 28, 2024
Source: George Rose / Getty / Greg Gumbel

On Friday, the sports world lost one of its most recognizable figures. Legendary sportscaster and play-by-play man Greg Gumbel, 78, passed away.  CBS News confirmed the sad developments via a statement from Gumbel’s wife, Marcy, and daughter Michelle.

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.

Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him.

Gumbel is best known for his 52-year sports broadcasting career as a CBS panel host and play-by-play announcer. He also worked for NBC, ESPN, MSG, and WFAN radio in New York City. His recognizable voice was a staple of NCAA March Madness coverage, as he was the anchor of a rotating panel of broadcasters. He was also prominent on Selection Sunday, extending invites to teams to the NCAA Tournament bubble field. Gumbel’s health status was questioned when he was absent during the 2024 NCAA Tournament coverage due to a family health issue. Ernie Johnson stepped in to help fill the giant void left by Gumbel’s absence.

The Sports Media World Salutes Greg Gumbel

As expected, the news of his passing sparked waves of tributes from sports fans and those in the sports media world. “So sad to hear about the passing of Greg Gumbel. Whether hosting or calling games Greg did it with passion poise and made it look effortless. One of the best ever RIP,” Trey Wingo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.  The Mark Titus Show added, “When you think of Selection Sunday you think of Greg Gumbel. RIP to a *goat emoji*.” You can see more reactions to Gumbel’s passing in the gallery below.

Iconic Sportscaster Greg Gumbel Passes Away At 78, The Sports World Pays Their Respect was originally published on cassiuslife.com

