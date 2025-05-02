Greatest Teams Gregg Popovich Coached During His Coaching Career

spent nearly 29 years as a head coach in the NBA – all with the San Antonio Spurs. No other head coach has coached one franchise longer than Popovich.The longtime Spurs coach won 1,422 games, an NBA record, leading the Spurs to five NBA Championships during one of the longest periods of sustained success for any pro sports franchise – a true dynasty. He was named the “NBA Coach of the Year” three times; in 2003, 2012 and 2014. Outside of the NBA, Popovich served as head coach for Team USA’s men’s basketball team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games, where he led the latter team to a gold medal.

