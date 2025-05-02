Greatest Teams Gregg Popovich Coached During His Coaching Career

Greatest Teams Gregg Popovich Coached During His Career
Popovich will got down as one of the greatest figures in basketball history, remembered for his ability to cultivate a legendary winning culture in San Antonio, and the legendary teams, typically led by the trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbli, that took the floor night in and night out for 29 years. Here's the greatest teams Popovich coached during his professional coaching career:
1. 2004-05 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 59-23
Result: Won NBA Finals 4-3 vs. Detroit Pistons
Notable Players: Robert Horry, Brent Barry, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli
2. 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 62-20
Result: Won NBA Finals 4-1 vs. Miami Heat
Notable Players: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, Boris Diaw, Marco Bellineli, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter, Kawhi Leonard
3. 2006-07 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 58-24
Result: Won NBA Finals 4-0 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Notable Players: Robert Horry, Brent Barry, Michael Finley, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli,
4. 2020 Team USA Men's Basketball
Record: 5-1
Result: Defeated France in Gold Medal Game 87-82
Notable Players: Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Keldon Johnson
5. 1998-99 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 37-13
Result: Won NBA Finals 4-1 vs. New York Knicks
Notable Players: Jerome Kersey, Avery Johnson, Steve Kerr, Will Perdue, Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Mario Elie, Tim Duncan
6. 2002-03 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 60-22
Result: Won NBA Finals 4-2 vs. New Jersey Nets
Notable Players: Kevin Willis, Steve Kerr, David Robinson, Steve Smith, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Stephen Jackson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli
7. 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 67-15 (franchise record)
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Finals 4-2 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Notable Players: Tim Duncan, Andre Miller, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, Boris Diaw, David West, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Kawhi Leonard, Boban Marjanović
8. 2012-13 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 58-24
Result: Lost NBA Finals 4-3 vs. Miami Heat
Notable Players: Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady, Stephen Jackson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, Boris Diaw, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter, Kawhi Leonard
9. 2011-12 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 50-16
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Finals 4-2 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Notable Players: Tim Duncan, Stephen Jackson, Richard Jefferson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, Boris Diaw, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter, Kawhi Leonard
10. 2005-06 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 63-19
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Semifinals 4-3 vs. Dallas Mavericks
Notable Players: Robert Horry, Nick Van Exel, Brent Barry, Michael Finley, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli
11. 2016-17 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 61-21
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Finals 4-0 vs. Golden State Warriors
Notable Players: Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, David Lee, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Kawhi Leonard, Dejounte Murray
12. 2000-01 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 58-24
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Finals 4-0 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Notable Players: Tery Porter, Avery Johnson, Steve Kerr, Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Tim Duncan
13. 2007-08 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 56-26
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Finals 4-1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Notable Players: Robert Horry, Brent Barry, Michael Finley, Damon Stoudamire, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli
14. 2001-02 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 58-24
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Semifinals 4-1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Notable Players: Terry Porter, David Robinson, Steve Smith, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Stephen Jackson, Tony Parker
15. 2003-04 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 57-25
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Semifinals 4-2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Notable Players: Kevin Willis, Robert Horry, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Hedo Türkoğlu, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli
16. 1997-98 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 56-26
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Semifinals 4-1 vs. Utah Jazz
Notable Players: Chuck Person, Avery Johnson, Will Perdue, Sam Elliott, David Robinson, Vinny Del Negro, Tim Duncan
17. 2010-11 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 61-21
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 4-2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Notable Players: Antonio McDyess, Tim Duncan, Richard Jefferson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, George Hill, DeJuan Blair, Danny Green, Tiago Splitter
18. 2014-15 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 55-27
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 4-3 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Notable Players: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, Boris Diaw, Marco Bellineli, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter, Kawhi Leonard
19. 2009-10 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 50-32
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Semifinals 4-0 vs. Phoenix Suns
Notable Players: Michael Finley, Antonio McDyess, Tim Duncan, Richard Jefferson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, George Hill, DeJuan Blair
20. 2008-09 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 54-28
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 4-1 vs. Dallas Mavericks
Notable Players: Michael Finley, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, George Hill
21. 1999-00 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 53-29
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 3-1 vs. Phoenix Suns
Notable Players: Jerome Kersey, Terry Porter, Avery Johnson, Steve Kerr, Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Mario Elie, Tim Duncan
22. 2018-19 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 48-34
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 4-3 vs. Denver Nuggets
Notable Players: Pau Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, Marco Bellineli, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, Jakob Poeltl, Derrick White
23. 2017-18 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 47-35
Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 4-1 vs. Golden State Warriors
Notable Players: Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Kawhi Leonard, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White
24. 2019 Team USA Men's Basketball
Record: 6-2
Result: 7th Place in 2019 FIBA World Cup
Notable Players: Brook Lopez, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton, Derrick White, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
25. 2019-20 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 32-39 (COVID-shortened season)
Result: Missed Playoffs
Notable Players: LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, Marco Bellineli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson
26. 2024-25 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 34-48
Result: Missed Playoffs
Notable Players: Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle
27. 2020-21 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 33-39 (COVID-shortened season)
Result: Missed Playoffs
Notable Players: LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson
28. 2021-22 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 34-48
Result: Missed Playoffs
Notable Players: Thaddeus Young, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell
29. 1996-97 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 20-62 (17-47 with Popovich)
Result: Missed Playoffs, landed No. 1 pick to select Tim Duncan
Notable Players: Dominique Wilkins, Greg Anderson, Avery Johnson, Vernon Maxwell, Will Perdue, Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Vinny Del Negro
30. 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 22-60 (Popovich’s last full season)
Result: Missed Playoffs
Notable Players: Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama
31. 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs
Record: 22-60
Result: Missed Playoffs, landed No. 1 pick to select Victor Wembanyama
Notable Players: Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Jakob Poeltl, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan
