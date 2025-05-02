Listen Live
Greatest Teams Gregg Popovich Coached During His Coaching Career

Published on May 2, 2025
BASKET-BKN-BKO-NBA FINALS-GAME 5-SPURS HEAT

Source: The San Antonio Spurs celebrate with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat 107-84 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the NBA Finals Championship, June 15, 2014 in San Antonio,Texas. Front row from left: MVP Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Patty Mills. The Spurs won the best of seven series 4-1. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Gregg Popovich spent nearly 29 years as a head coach in the NBA – all with the San Antonio Spurs. No other head coach has coached one franchise longer than Popovich.
The longtime Spurs coach won 1,422 games, an NBA record, leading the Spurs to five NBA Championships during one of the longest periods of sustained success for any pro sports franchise – a true dynasty. He was named the “NBA Coach of the Year” three times; in 2003, 2012 and 2014. Outside of the NBA, Popovich served as head coach for Team USA’s men’s basketball team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games, where he led the latter team to a gold medal.

Popovich will got down as one of the greatest figures in basketball history, remembered for his ability to cultivate a legendary winning culture in San Antonio, and the legendary teams, typically led by the trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbli, that took the floor night in and night out for 29 years. Here's the greatest teams Popovich coached during his professional coaching career:

1. 2004-05 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 59-23

Result: Won NBA Finals 4-3 vs. Detroit Pistons

Notable Players: Robert Horry, Brent Barry, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli

2. 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 62-20

Result: Won NBA Finals 4-1 vs. Miami Heat

Notable Players: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, Boris Diaw, Marco Bellineli, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter, Kawhi Leonard

3. 2006-07 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 58-24

Result: Won NBA Finals 4-0 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Notable Players: Robert Horry, Brent Barry, Michael Finley, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli,

4. 2020 Team USA Men's Basketball

Record: 5-1

Result: Defeated France in Gold Medal Game 87-82

Notable Players: Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Keldon Johnson

5. 1998-99 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 37-13

Result: Won NBA Finals 4-1 vs. New York Knicks

Notable Players: Jerome Kersey, Avery Johnson, Steve Kerr, Will Perdue, Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Mario Elie, Tim Duncan

6. 2002-03 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 60-22

Result: Won NBA Finals 4-2 vs. New Jersey Nets

Notable Players: Kevin Willis, Steve Kerr, David Robinson, Steve Smith, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Stephen Jackson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli

7. 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 67-15 (franchise record)

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Finals 4-2 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Notable Players: Tim Duncan, Andre Miller, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, Boris Diaw, David West, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Kawhi Leonard, Boban Marjanović

8. 2012-13 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 58-24

Result: Lost NBA Finals 4-3 vs. Miami Heat

Notable Players: Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady, Stephen Jackson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, Boris Diaw, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter, Kawhi Leonard

9. 2011-12 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 50-16

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Finals 4-2 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Notable Players: Tim Duncan, Stephen Jackson, Richard Jefferson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, Boris Diaw, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter, Kawhi Leonard

10. 2005-06 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 63-19

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Semifinals 4-3 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Notable Players: Robert Horry, Nick Van Exel, Brent Barry, Michael Finley, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli

11. 2016-17 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 61-21

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Finals 4-0 vs. Golden State Warriors

Notable Players: Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, David Lee, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Kawhi Leonard, Dejounte Murray

12. 2000-01 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 58-24

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Finals 4-0 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Notable Players: Tery Porter, Avery Johnson, Steve Kerr, Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Tim Duncan

13. 2007-08 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 56-26

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Finals 4-1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Notable Players: Robert Horry, Brent Barry, Michael Finley, Damon Stoudamire, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli

14. 2001-02 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 58-24

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Semifinals 4-1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Notable Players: Terry Porter, David Robinson, Steve Smith, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Stephen Jackson, Tony Parker

15. 2003-04 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 57-25

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Semifinals 4-2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Notable Players: Kevin Willis, Robert Horry, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Hedo Türkoğlu, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli

16. 1997-98 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 56-26

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Semifinals 4-1 vs. Utah Jazz

Notable Players: Chuck Person, Avery Johnson, Will Perdue, Sam Elliott, David Robinson, Vinny Del Negro, Tim Duncan

17. 2010-11 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 61-21

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 4-2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Notable Players: Antonio McDyess, Tim Duncan, Richard Jefferson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, George Hill, DeJuan Blair, Danny Green, Tiago Splitter

18. 2014-15 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 55-27

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 4-3 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Notable Players: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, Boris Diaw, Marco Bellineli, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter, Kawhi Leonard

19. 2009-10 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 50-32

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference Semifinals 4-0 vs. Phoenix Suns

Notable Players: Michael Finley, Antonio McDyess, Tim Duncan, Richard Jefferson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, George Hill, DeJuan Blair

20. 2008-09 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 54-28

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 4-1 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Notable Players: Michael Finley, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, George Hill

21. 1999-00 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 53-29

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 3-1 vs. Phoenix Suns

Notable Players: Jerome Kersey, Terry Porter, Avery Johnson, Steve Kerr, Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Mario Elie, Tim Duncan

22. 2018-19 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 48-34

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 4-3 vs. Denver Nuggets

Notable Players: Pau Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, Marco Bellineli, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, Jakob Poeltl, Derrick White

23. 2017-18 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 47-35

Result: Lost NBA Western Conference First Round 4-1 vs. Golden State Warriors

Notable Players: Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbli, LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Kawhi Leonard, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White

24. 2019 Team USA Men's Basketball

Record: 6-2

Result: 7th Place in 2019 FIBA World Cup

Notable Players: Brook Lopez, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton, Derrick White, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

25. 2019-20 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 32-39 (COVID-shortened season)

Result: Missed Playoffs

Notable Players: LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, Marco Bellineli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson

26. 2024-25 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 34-48

Result: Missed Playoffs

Notable Players: Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle

27. 2020-21 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 33-39 (COVID-shortened season)

Result: Missed Playoffs

Notable Players: LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson

28. 2021-22 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 34-48

Result: Missed Playoffs

Notable Players: Thaddeus Young, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell

29. 1996-97 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 20-62 (17-47 with Popovich)

Result: Missed Playoffs, landed No. 1 pick to select Tim Duncan

Notable Players: Dominique Wilkins, Greg Anderson, Avery Johnson, Vernon Maxwell, Will Perdue, Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Vinny Del Negro

30. 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 22-60 (Popovich’s last full season)

Result: Missed Playoffs

Notable Players: Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama

31. 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs

Record: 22-60

Result: Missed Playoffs, landed No. 1 pick to select Victor Wembanyama

Notable Players: Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Jakob Poeltl, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan

Greatest Teams Gregg Popovich Coached During His Coaching Career was originally published on houstonseagle.com

