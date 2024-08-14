Google Pixel 9 Smartphones Have A New 'Add Me" Feature
Google Unveils Its New Pixel 9 Smartphone Lineup & New Wearables
The Pixel 9 Lineup Grows By One
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold Slims Down & Gets A Bigger ScreenLike Samsung, Google is very much in the foldable phone market and was very excited to show its new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold offering. This year’s foldable flagship device is taller and slimmer. It also features bigger screens for users to marvel at while gaming, scrolling on their favorite social media platforms, or watching movies. The outside screen measures 6.3 inches, while the inside screen is eight inches. The G4 Tensor chip powers the phone, and the inside screen’s peak brightness is 2,700 nits, easily eclipsing the previous Pixel Fold model’s 1,450 nits. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold costs $1,799 and will ship beginning September 4.
Some Bold New AI Features Are Coming From GoogleThe tech giant is making sure its Gemini AI assistant works on its new smartphones, allowing users to ask for information while using apps or ask it about photos they have taken. There will also be two new AI apps for you: Pixel screenshots, allowing users to find information in saved screenshots using the phone’s built-in AI, and a new text-to-image generator called Pixel Studio. Another cool and interesting AI feature announced is “Add Me,” which allows you to add yourself to a picture using AI to stitch two scenes together. Tech aficionado Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, broke down how the tool works in a video you can see below.
The Pixel Watch 3 & Google Buds Pro 2 Were Also AnnouncedThe Pixel Watch 3 will now come in a larger 45 mm option alongside the 41mm model. The new smartwatch will feature thinner bezels, offering wearers more screen to look at and a new ultra-wideband chip. The screen is now brighter, maxing out at 2,000 nits, and will feature many new fitness features. A new feature rolling out to European customers is the Pixel Watch 3’s ability to detect if the wearer’s pulse stops and doesn’t sense any movement. The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 costs $349.99 with Bluetooth, and the 45mm watch starts at $399.99. Both models ship on September 10. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now smaller and lighter and feature a new Tensor A1 chip that, according to the company, will improve the Buds Pro 2’s active noise cancellation. A new wingfin design ensures that Pixel Buds Pro 2 stays in your ears during intense workouts, with users getting eight hours of audio playback with ANC on. You can get up to 30 hours of use with a fully charged case. This year’s model costs $229, a slight increase from the previous model’s $200 starting price, and will ship on September 26. For more photos of all the products, hit the gallery below.
