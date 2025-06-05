Gone Too Soon: 16 R&B Stars Who Died Under 35

There’s something especially heartbreaking about artists who leave us before they’ve had a chance to reach their full potential. In R&B, where emotion, storytelling, and soul collide, we’ve lost more than a few voices way too soon. Some were just getting started, while others were already icons in the making. Either way, their absence is still felt in their music and legacy.

They gave us songs that still hit, verses we still hum, and sounds that shaped what R&B is today. And though their lives were cut short, their impact is still undeniable. These 25 artists all tragically passed before the age of 35, but not before leaving a mark to be celebrated.

Here’s a look back at some of the young legends we lost too soon:

1. Aaliyah (died 2001, age 22) 2. Amy Winehouse (died 2011, age 27) 3. Sam Cooke (died 1964, age 33) 4. Frankie Lymon (died 1968, age 25) 5. Donny Hathaway (died 1979, age 33) 6. Simone Battle of G.R.L. (died 2014, age 25) 7. Static Major (died 2008, age 33) 8. Natina Reed of Blaque (died 2012, age 31) 9. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes (died 2002, age 30) 10. LaLa Brown (died 2007, age 21) 11. Tammi Terrell (died 1970, age 24) 12. Otis Redding (died 1967, age 26) 13. Minnie Riperton (died 1979, age 31) 14. Jimi Hendrix (died 1970, age 27) 15. Florence Ballard of The Supremes (died 1970, age 32) 16. Robert Johnson (died 1938, age 27)