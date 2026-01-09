14 NFL Greats Who Are Members Of Phi Beta Sigma
GOMAB On The Gridiron: 14 NFL Greats In Phi Beta Sigma
1. Jerry Rice
Notably played for San Francisco 49ers; 12x All-Pro Selection, 13x Pro Bowl Selection, 3x Super Bowl Champion and 2010 inductee into Pro Football Hall of Fame
Initiating Chapter: Delta Phi (Mississippi Valley State)
2. Emmitt Smith
Played for Dallas Cowboys & Arizona Cardinals; 5x First-Team All-Pro selection, 8x Pro Bowl selection, 3x Super Bowl Champion, all-time leading rusher
Initiating Chapter: Zeta Kappa (University of Florida)
3. Richard Sherman
Played for Seattle Seahawks; All-Pro Cornerback and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion
Initiating Chapter: Beta Tau (Stanford)
4. Hines Ward
Played for Pittsburgh Steelers; 3x All-Pro selection, 4x Pro Bowl selection, 2x Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl XL MVP
Initiating Chapter: Zeta Nu (University of Georgia)
5. James Washington
Played for Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins; 2x Super Bowl Champion
Initiating Chapter: Kappa Delta Sigma (Los Angeles Alumni)
6. Erik Williams
Notably played for Dallas Cowboys; 3x All-Pro selection, 4x Pro Bowl selection and 3x Super Bowl Champion
Initiating Chapter: Nu (Central State)
7. Jackie Slater
Played for Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams; 5x All-Pro selection, 7x Pro Bowl selection, 2001 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, holds record for most seasons played with a single team (20 seasons)
Initiating Chapter: Alpha Beta (Jackson State)
8. Joey Porter Sr.
Notably played for Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins; 4x All-Pro selection, 4x Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XL Champion
Initiating Chapter: Nu Xi (Colorado State)
9. William "Bubba" Paris
Notably played for San Francisco 49ers; 3x Super Bowl Champion and former All-American
Initiating Chapter: Delta Rho (University of Michigan)
10. Claude Humphrey
Played for Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles; 8x All-Pro selection, 6x Pro Bowl selection, 1968 NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year and 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Initiating Chapter: Zeta Alpha (Tennessee State)
11. L.C. Greenwood
Played for Pittsburgh Steelers; 2x All-Pro selection, 6x Pro Bowl selection, 6x All-Conference selection and 4x Super Bowl Champion
Initiating Chapter: Beta Theta (University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff)
12. Hugh Douglas
Played for Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars; 3x Pro Bowl selection and 1995 NFL Defensive Rookie of The Year
Initiating Chapter: Nu Sigma (Philadelphia Alumni)
13. Lomas Brown
Notably played for Detroit Lions; 7x All-Pro selection, 7x Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XXXVII Champion with Tampa Bay.
Initiating Chapter: Zeta Kappa (University of Florida)
14. Ben Coates
Played for New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens; 3x All-Pro selection, 5x Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XXXV Champion
Initiating Chapter: Upsilon (Livingstone College)
