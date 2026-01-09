GOMAB On The Gridiron: 14 NFL Greats In Phi Beta Sigma

Scroll Down For A Look At NFL Greats Who Are Members of Phi Beta Sigma!

On this day (Jan. 9) in 1914,was founded on the campus of Howard University with the motto, “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity.” In their 111 years, the men of Phi Beta Sigma exemplified excellence and grit in every field, especially in the world of sports.Phi Beta Sigma is the brotherhood of many sports legends, from NBA greats like Scottie Pippen and Willis Reed to Olympians Al Joyner and Coby Miller. However, it seems that the men of Phi Beta Sigma have the greatest impact on the football field.There is no doubt: these NFL legends have Royal Blue & Pure White in their hearts…no matter what jersey they wear!