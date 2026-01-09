Listen Live
14 NFL Greats Who Are Members Of Phi Beta Sigma

GOMAB On The Gridiron: 14 NFL Greats In Phi Beta Sigma

Published on January 9, 2026
New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks

Source: Tom Hauck / Getty

On this day (Jan. 9) in 1914, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University with the motto, “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity.” In their 111 years, the men of Phi Beta Sigma exemplified excellence and grit in every field, especially in the world of sports.
Phi Beta Sigma is the brotherhood of many sports legends, from NBA greats like Scottie Pippen and Willis Reed to Olympians Al Joyner and Coby Miller. However, it seems that the men of Phi Beta Sigma have the greatest impact on the football field.

There is no doubt: these NFL legends have Royal Blue & Pure White in their hearts…no matter what jersey they wear! RELATED: Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma

Scroll Down For A Look At NFL Greats Who Are Members of Phi Beta Sigma!

1. Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice
Source: Getty

Notably played for San Francisco 49ers; 12x All-Pro Selection, 13x Pro Bowl Selection, 3x Super Bowl Champion and 2010 inductee into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Initiating Chapter: Delta Phi (Mississippi Valley State)

2. Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith
Source: Getty

Played for Dallas Cowboys & Arizona Cardinals; 5x First-Team All-Pro selection, 8x Pro Bowl selection, 3x Super Bowl Champion, all-time leading rusher

Initiating Chapter: Zeta Kappa (University of Florida)

3. Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman
Source: Getty

Played for Seattle Seahawks; All-Pro Cornerback and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion

Initiating Chapter: Beta Tau (Stanford)

4. Hines Ward

Hines Ward
Source: Getty

Played for Pittsburgh Steelers; 3x All-Pro selection, 4x Pro Bowl selection, 2x Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl XL MVP

Initiating Chapter: Zeta Nu (University of Georgia)

5. James Washington

James Washington
Source: Getty

Played for Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins; 2x Super Bowl Champion 

Initiating Chapter: Kappa Delta Sigma (Los Angeles Alumni)

6. Erik Williams

Erik Williams
Source: Getty

Notably played for Dallas Cowboys; 3x All-Pro selection, 4x Pro Bowl selection and 3x Super Bowl Champion

Initiating Chapter: Nu (Central State)

7. Jackie Slater

Jackie Slater
Source: Getty

Played for Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams; 5x All-Pro selection, 7x Pro Bowl selection, 2001 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, holds record for most seasons played with a single team (20 seasons)

Initiating Chapter: Alpha Beta (Jackson State)

8. Joey Porter Sr.

Joey Porter Sr.
Source: Getty

Notably played for Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins; 4x All-Pro selection, 4x Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XL Champion

Initiating Chapter: Nu Xi (Colorado State)

9. William "Bubba" Paris

William "Bubba" Paris
Source: Getty

Notably played for San Francisco 49ers; 3x Super Bowl Champion and former All-American

Initiating Chapter: Delta Rho (University of Michigan)

10. Claude Humphrey

Claude Humphrey
Source: Getty

Played for Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles; 8x All-Pro selection, 6x Pro Bowl selection, 1968 NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year and 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Initiating Chapter: Zeta Alpha (Tennessee State)

11. L.C. Greenwood

L.C. Greenwood
Source: Getty

Played for Pittsburgh Steelers; 2x All-Pro selection, 6x Pro Bowl selection, 6x All-Conference selection and 4x Super Bowl Champion

Initiating Chapter: Beta Theta (University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff)

12. Hugh Douglas

Hugh Douglas
Source: Getty

Played for Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars; 3x Pro Bowl selection and 1995 NFL Defensive Rookie of The Year

Initiating Chapter: Nu Sigma (Philadelphia Alumni)

13. Lomas Brown

Lomas Brown
Source: Getty

Notably played for Detroit Lions; 7x All-Pro selection, 7x Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XXXVII Champion with Tampa Bay.

Initiating Chapter: Zeta Kappa (University of Florida)

14. Ben Coates

Ben Coates
Source: Getty

Played for New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens; 3x All-Pro selection, 5x Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XXXV Champion

Initiating Chapter: Upsilon (Livingstone College)

GOMAB On The Gridiron: 14 NFL Greats In Phi Beta Sigma was originally published on majicatl.com

