Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celeb Looks From The The Hollywood Reporter & Spotify Kick Off Golden Globes Event

The 2026 Golden Globes weekend is officially underway, but before a single trophy is handed out, the fashion conversation is already heating up. Because our favorite celebrities are outside.

As awards season momentum builds, The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify held a preview event on Thursday, January 8. Their chic Nominees Night delivered one of the first major style moments of the Globes.

The Golden Globes 2026 Are Kicking Off – And So Is The Celebrity Fashion

The event brought out a stylish mix of Hollywood vets, rising stars and influencers. Most stars left the gowns for the main event, making these red carpet moments all about individual style.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

All rocked cocktail attire that we loved. Short hemlines, rich textures, and sleek silhouettes dominated the room, offering a preview of the fashion energy we can expect throughout Golden Globes weekend.

Quinta Brunson brought edge in animal print, delivering a bold cocktail look that stood out on the carpet. Chaka Khan, who also performed that night, went full rockstar in black — dramatic, commanding, and stage-ready as ever. Garcelle Beauvais softened the moment in florals, serving a polished cocktail look with just the right amount of romance.

The younger style stars showed up ready to make their mark. Storm Reid turned heads in a bold red look that felt fresh and fearless, while Skai Jackson opted for a sleek cream mini that leaned chic, minimal, and right on trend.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celeb Looks From The THR & Spotify Kick Off Golden Globes Event

If this early Golden Globes moment is any indication, the fashion girls are already locked in The weekend’s best looks are still loading. See detailed looks we loved below.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celeb Looks From The The Hollywood Reporter & Spotify Kick Off Golden Globes Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com