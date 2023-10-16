Go Pink: Support Breast Cancer Charities With These 9 Products

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s talk health, beauties! October brings awareness to various causes — from National Eczema Awareness to Down Syndrome Awareness. However, one cause that continues to lead the pack is

National Breast Cancer Awareness

.

If you’ve been out of the loop, “African American women have a 40% breast cancer mortality rate, which is, unfortunately, the highest of any U.S. racial or ethnic group,” per Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP). The organization also shares that the disease is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. for African-American women. Additionally, Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with the disease at younger ages — below 40 — and with more aggressive forms.

Unfortunately, breast cancer disparities range from miseducation about prevention and treatment, medical insurance, and lack of annual doctor visits. That said, raising awareness about breast cancer in the Black community is vital so more lives can be saved. Thankfully, countless organizations work tirelessly to provide education, support, and fund millions in breast cancer research.

Truthfully, we should rely on more than these organizations to use their resources to fund research. We can all do our part by using our coins to purchase products that benefit breast cancer research. There are multiple brands, such as La Mer, David Yurman, The Million Roses, and more, that all help raise funds.

You’ve come to the right place if you’re ready to spend your coins for good. We’ve listed nine products from brands that will donate a portion or all of their proceeds to research. From beauty to lifestyle, the possibilities are endless. That said, you already know the drill! Stretch your fingers, grab a credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and prepare to shop for a great cause.

