GloRilla Speaks Out After Her Home’s Robbery Resulted In Her Weed Arrest, Social Media Reacts

You know how a certain segment of Bootlicker America is always saying, especially in response to police aggression against Black people, “Everybody hates cops until they need one“? Well, for years, I have countered that remark with a simple truth pertaining to millions of Black people across the nation.

Nah, we still hate cops when we need them.

The recent arrest of Memphis rap phenom GloRilla might just serve as a perfect example of why that is.

On Thursday, GloRilla, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested in Georgia and charged with felony drug possession after police officers allegedly found marijuana in her home, which had just been broken into, which is why they were there in the first place, according to TMZ. Imagine that: you’re the clear victim of a crime, but instead of searching for the actual criminals, they place you under arrest over a victimless “crime” that isn’t even illegal in nearly half the states in the country. (Weed is also decriminalized in 31 states. Not Georgia, though. You can carry a gun without a permit in the Peach State, but don’t you dare get caught with the Devil’s lettuce.)

Mind you, Glo wasn’t even home when the cops were investigating the breaking and entering.

From TMZ:

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ … deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress Saturday around 1:30 AM at a residence in the Atlanta suburbs. The sheriff’s office says three suspects entered the house when an “armed occupant fired at the intruders.” GloRilla was not home at the time of the burglary, the sheriff’s office said. The three suspects fled — no injuries have been reported in the incident, the sheriff’s office said. Glo’s attorneys say jewelry was stolen. Deputies executed a search of the area, with K-9 teams and a drone unit. Detectives also responded to the scene … and deputies reportedly “detected a strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics,” according to the sheriff’s office. A drug task force was summoned, and a search warrant was secured for the house. “A significant amount of marijuana was discovered in plain view” in the closet of the master bedroom, deputies said. Glo was later charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule One controlled substance. She turned herself in voluntarily at the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday, and was released the same day on bail of $22,260.

“The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become,” said Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling of the Findling Law Firm, which represents GloRilla. “Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group who grabbed high-value jewelry before taking off once they realized the home wasn’t vacant.”

So, the cops failed to take home invading burglars off the street — a thing that actually serves the public — but the boys in blue cracked wide open the case of the rapper who had a relatively harmless controlled substance in her home while she wasn’t even there to smoke it. As an Atlanta Metro resident, I feel so protected and served right now. (Sorry, there’s still no frustrated sarcasm font available.)

“When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana,” the attorneys’ statement continued. “Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable.”

After she was bonded out, the “Yeah Glo!” femcee posted about her experience on X, and she was understandably unhappy.

“CRAZY!!” she wrote. “My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects, they focus on some cannabis.

“1. So no I wasn’t busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested, adding, “So that’s tea.”

Yep — crazy, indeed.

See social media’s reaction to the situation below.

GloRilla Speaks Out After Her Home's Robbery Resulted In Her Weed Arrest, Social Media Reacts

