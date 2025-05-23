Desktop banner image
GloRilla Big Boogie & More: Meet the Top 10 Rappers Putting Memphis on the Map

Published on May 23, 2025
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Memphis has always marched to the beat of its own 808. Gritty, raw, and unapologetically Southern, the city’s rap scene has quietly — and now loudly — shifted the culture.
What started as underground tapes and basement studio sessions has turned into Billboard hits, viral moments, and Grammy wins. But beyond the accolades, what truly sets Memphis rappers apart is their authenticity.

They rap like they’ve lived every word. Pain, loyalty, betrayal, survival — these themes aren’t just lyrics; they’re lived experiences. The city produces artists who don’t chase trends; they build movements. Their sound is heavy on bass, sharp with cadence, and always rooted in storytelling. Whether it’s a street anthem or a club banger, there’s a depth that hits harder because it comes from a real place. One of the most powerful forces in the city’s rap rise is emotion. These rappers aren’t afraid to show vulnerability, whether through tales of losing friends, navigating fame, or striving to break generational curses. The balance of toughness and tenderness, trap beats and trauma unpacked, makes Memphis music hit different. And it’s not just the guys. The women coming out of Memphis are rewriting the rules too — bold, brash, and brilliantly lyrical. Together, this new wave of talent is defining the sound of the South for a new generation. Check Out The Artist Putting On For Their City! RELATED: Big Boogie Summer Jam: Setlist RELATED: Summer Jam 2025: Glorilla, Bossman Dlow, Jacquees, Skilla Baby, Queen Key, &amp; Big Boogie
1. Three 6 Mafia

Pioneers of the Memphis sound — Oscar winners, crunk originators, and the blueprint for today’s trap music.

2. Yo Gotti

The king of consistency. From “Down in the DM” to CMG empire-building, Gotti is the business and the bars.

3. Young Dolph

Independent legend. His hustle, leadership, and loyalty to Memphis made him a beloved figure before his tragic passing.

4. Moneybagg Yo

Street-certified with mainstream reach, Moneybagg brings emotion and heat on every project.

5. Key Glock

Glock holds it down for Paper Route Empire. Stylish, flashy, and sharp with the pen.

6. GloRilla

The breakout star of 2022-2023. Her voice, confidence, and anthems like “F.N.F.” made her a national name.

7. Project Pat

A true OG. His laid-back delivery, wild stories, and unforgettable flow helped define Memphis rap in the 2000s.

8. Big Boogie

Raw emotion, pain music, and undeniable stage presence — Boogie is the voice of the trenches right now.

9. Duke Deuce

Crunk ain’t dead! Duke brought energy and dance-heavy Memphis vibes back with a vengeance.

10. NLE Choppa

Young, spiritual, and explosive. Choppa’s evolution from viral teen rapper to conscious lyricist shows his growth.

GloRilla Big Boogie & More: Meet the Top 10 Rappers Putting Memphis on the Map was originally published on hot1009.com

