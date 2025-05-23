GloRilla Big Boogie & More: Meet the Top 10 Rappers Putting Memphis on the Map

1. Three 6 Mafia Pioneers of the Memphis sound — Oscar winners, crunk originators, and the blueprint for today’s trap music.

2. Yo Gotti The king of consistency. From “Down in the DM” to CMG empire-building, Gotti is the business and the bars.

3. Young Dolph Independent legend. His hustle, leadership, and loyalty to Memphis made him a beloved figure before his tragic passing.

4. Moneybagg Yo Street-certified with mainstream reach, Moneybagg brings emotion and heat on every project.

5. Key Glock Glock holds it down for Paper Route Empire. Stylish, flashy, and sharp with the pen.

6. GloRilla The breakout star of 2022-2023. Her voice, confidence, and anthems like “F.N.F.” made her a national name.

7. Project Pat A true OG. His laid-back delivery, wild stories, and unforgettable flow helped define Memphis rap in the 2000s.

8. Big Boogie Raw emotion, pain music, and undeniable stage presence — Boogie is the voice of the trenches right now.

9. Duke Deuce Crunk ain’t dead! Duke brought energy and dance-heavy Memphis vibes back with a vengeance.