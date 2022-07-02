Get Your Style Inspiration From These Fly Essence Festival Attendees

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Essence Festival 2022 is underway, and we are on the scene soaking it all in! Beautiful Black women are buzzing around New Orleans taking advantage of all the fest has to offer. And of course, they are looking oh-so stylish while doing so. From exotic prints to bright hues, the girls did not come to play. They are excited to be back outside, and their outfits are showing up and showing out.

The popular Festival took a two-year break, due to Covid, causing many to put their Essence Fest style on hold. But now that it’s back…the people are out, and the styles are styling. We got the chance to check out some activities at the Convention Center all while capturing cool Essence Fest looks. So, jump into it below and check out how these attendees brought the fashion to the 2022 Essence Festival.

