Get Your ‘Cowboy Carter’ Hairspiration From These 5 Styles

The

tour kicks off April 28, and we assumed you’ve gotten your

outfit

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, we know she lives for a good theme. The mogul is now in her Western-chic era, and it's only right we saddle up and follow suit. And because Bey has been slaying cowboy ensembles left and right, we highly anticipate a Western fashion extravaganza for the entire 22-show run – and that goes for hair as well. together; now it's time to make sure your hairstyle matches your fly. If we know nothing else about our girl, we know she lives for a good theme. The mogul is now in her Western-chic era, and it's only right we saddle up and follow suit. And because Bey has been slaying cowboy ensembles left and right, we highly anticipate a Western fashion extravaganza for the entire 22-show run – and that goes for hair as well.

When we think of cowgirl hair, we instantly picture larger-than-life tresses that command attention – think Dolly Parton with a modern/swaggy twist. Bey knows a thing or two about big hair, and we can almost guarantee that she will don a full-hair look during the tour. So, for the girlies and guys rocking long tresses, bring out the roller sets and tease, tease, tease those curls!

‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Hairstyle Inspiration

Other looks that will work for the

Cowboy Carter

tour are bangs paired with a half up, half down ‘do, a buss down wig with a silky bandana knotted at the nape, or coils peeking out from under the brim of a stylish cowboy hat. Try braids adorned with tiny wooden beads or waves that give off a wild and free look. For added flair, finish any hairstyle with a dusting of gold hair glitter or any other popping hair accessory—and you’ll be ready to boot-scoot into Beyoncé’s

Cowboy Carter

world in style.

Jump in below to get some additional hair inspiration for the Cowboy Carter tour from the queen herself!