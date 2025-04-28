Get Your 'Cowboy Carter' Hairspiration From These 5 Styles
‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Hairstyle InspirationOther looks that will work for the Cowboy Carter tour are bangs paired with a half up, half down ‘do, a buss down wig with a silky bandana knotted at the nape, or coils peeking out from under the brim of a stylish cowboy hat. Try braids adorned with tiny wooden beads or waves that give off a wild and free look. For added flair, finish any hairstyle with a dusting of gold hair glitter or any other popping hair accessory—and you’ll be ready to boot-scoot into Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter world in style. Jump in below to get some additional hair inspiration for the Cowboy Carter tour from the queen herself!
1. Full Bob and Cowboy Hat
The Cowboy Carter Tour won’t know what hit it when you step into the venue with a short, full bob adorned by a sassy cowboy hat. A regular bob will work, but a more robust one is on theme.
2. Waves
Waves are always a good choice for any Bey event. This look is one of the Houston native’s go-to hairstyles, and it works because it’s versatile and easy to manage.
3. Loose Curls with Side Part
If you plan on keeping it simple and letting your outfit do the talking, loose curls with a side part may be your look. This hairstyle classic hairstyle is subtle yet sophisticated and looks good with any outfit.
4. Bandana Look
What’s a Western look without a bandana? Whether you tie it around your neck or wear it on your head, this accessory makes a fabulous statement and will add pizazz to your outfit.
5. Updo
An updo with face-framing tendrils screams Western chic. If you plan on wearing cut-off shorts or a denim dress, this hairdo will complete your look.
