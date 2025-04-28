Listen Live
Hair

Get Your 'Cowboy Carter' Hairspiration From These 5 Styles

Get Your ‘Cowboy Carter’ Hairspiration From These 5 Styles

Published on April 28, 2025
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Cowboy Carter tour kicks off April 28, and we assumed you’ve gotten your outfit together; now it’s time to make sure your hairstyle matches your fly. If we know nothing else about our girl Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, we know she lives for a good theme. The mogul is now in her Western-chic era, and it’s only right we saddle up and follow suit. And because Bey has been slaying cowboy ensembles left and right, we highly anticipate a Western fashion extravaganza for the entire 22-show run – and that goes for hair as well.
When we think of cowgirl hair, we instantly picture larger-than-life tresses that command attention – think Dolly Parton with a modern/swaggy twist. Bey knows a thing or two about big hair, and we can almost guarantee that she will don a full-hair look during the tour. So, for the girlies and guys rocking long tresses, bring out the roller sets and tease, tease, tease those curls!

‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Hairstyle Inspiration

Other looks that will work for the Cowboy Carter tour are bangs paired with a half up, half down ‘do, a buss down wig with a silky bandana knotted at the nape, or coils peeking out from under the brim of a stylish cowboy hat. Try braids adorned with tiny wooden beads or waves that give off a wild and free look. For added flair, finish any hairstyle with a dusting of gold hair glitter or any other popping hair accessory—and you’ll be ready to boot-scoot into Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter world in style. Jump in below to get some additional hair inspiration for the Cowboy Carter tour from the queen herself!

1. Full Bob and Cowboy Hat

The Cowboy Carter Tour won’t know what hit it when you step into the venue with a short, full bob adorned by a sassy cowboy hat. A regular bob will work, but a more robust one is on theme. 

2. Waves

Waves are always a good choice for any Bey event. This look is one of the Houston native’s go-to hairstyles, and it works because it’s versatile and easy to manage. 

3. Loose Curls with Side Part

If you plan on keeping it simple and letting your outfit do the talking, loose curls with a side part may be your look. This hairstyle classic hairstyle is subtle yet sophisticated and looks good with any outfit. 

4. Bandana Look

What’s a Western look without a bandana? Whether you tie it around your neck or wear it on your head, this accessory makes a fabulous statement and will add pizazz to your outfit. 

5. Updo

An updo with face-framing tendrils screams Western chic. If you plan on wearing cut-off shorts or a denim dress, this hairdo will complete your look. 

