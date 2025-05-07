Get The Look: These Met Gala Beauty Moments Were Works Of Art

Get the Breakdown of These Artistic Met Gala Beauty Looks
Met Gala BeautyThe Met Gala has cemented its status as the premier beauty and fashion event of the year due to its unparalleled blend of high fashion, celebrity influence, buzzing beauty moments, and cultural storytelling. For this highly anticipated event, stylists and celebrities pushed the boundaries of sartorial expression in response to a curated theme. Unlike traditional red carpet events, the Met Gala invites avant-garde interpretations and theatrical beauty looks that transcend trends, making it a global stage for innovation, artistic risk-taking, and aesthetic conversation. Its exclusivity, legacy, and ability to set the tone for the fashion world’s creative direction make it not just a night of glamour—but a moment of cultural significance. Jump in below to get the breakdown of some of our favorite celebrities’ artistic beauty looks at the 2025 Met Gala. DON’T MISS…
1. Rihanna
Rihanna returned to the Met Gala with a gorgeous fishtail ponytail that extended down her back. Her hairstylist, Yusef Williams, installed and styled a custom 42″ Naomi Lacefront Wig by True Hair Co to create the Barbadian beauty’s look. She topped her show-stopping ponytail off with an oversized, wide brim hat.
2. Tyla
Celebrity hairstylist Yusef worked his magic once again with artist Tyla, who paid homage to the ladies of the Harlem Renaissance. See below for the breakdown of her ‘do.
- Yusef started with a fresh cleanse using OGX Bond Protein Repair Shampoo & Conditioner ($5.00 each) to create a clean base for styling.
- He sculpted her waves and enhanced definition. He then applied OGX Bond Protein Repair Sealing Serum ($10) and set the hair in a classic roller set to shape the figure waves.
- Yusef used the Dyson Supersonic r™ hair dryer on medium heat with the diffuser attachment to set the waves gently and evenly.
- Once the curls were set, he used the OGX Bond Protein Repair Heat Protectant Spray ($10) to add moisture and prep the hair for soft, touchable curls.
- After styling, he locked everything in place with the OGX Flexible Hold Hairspray ($10), ensuring the waves held without stiffness.
- For the final touch, a few mists of OGX Bond Protein Repair 3-in-1 Oil Mist ($10) gave Tyla’s hair a luminous shine and natural movement. To complete the moment, Yusef finished with a veil of Parfums de Marly—an elegant scent to wrap the look in luxury.
- En route to the red carpet, he used the Dyson Corrale™ styler straightener for all the finishing touches to ensure every detail was flawless before the singer stepped out.
3. Law Roach
Law Roach debuted a bleached pixie cut that was serving glam goodness. He matched his new sleek hairdo with a full face of vegan and cruelty free skincare and cosmetics from e.l.f. Cosmetics & e.l.f. SKIN . Get the full breakdown below to recreate his makeup look.
Skin:
- Prep skin with Holy Hydration! Hydrating Coconut Mist ($8) to renew and soothe skin.
- Lock in hydration with Holy Hydration! Face Cream Fragrance Free ($13), leaving skin illuminated, smooth, and bouncy.
- Finish with the Lip Exfoliator ($5) to moisturize lips for a softer, smoother lip through the glam.
Face:
- Prime skin with Power Grip Matte Primer ($10), specifically in the T-zone, which grips and mattes the skin to help minimize the look of shine.
- After skin is primed, apply Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) all over to create a glowing base and an airbrushed finish.
- This radiant makeup-meets-skincare hybrid has quickly become one of the brand’s holiest grails to date with one unit sold every four seconds***
- Then, apply the Camo Color Corrector ($4) in orange to camouflage discoloration, dullness and redness.
- Mix the Soft Glam Foundation ($8) with Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) for a radiant, lit-from-within glow and a smooth, satin-like finish.
- e.l.f.’s first foundation in 7 years & mega-viral on TikTok!
- Highlight the high points of the face with Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) to capture and reflect light where it matters most.
- Brighten up the under-eye area using Hydrating Camo Concealer ($7)
- Lastly, set the complexion using a Halo Glow Powder Puff ($4) for a flaw finish!
Eyes:
- To create this shimmery eye look, use the No Budge Shadow Stick ($5)
- Layer on the Lash XTNDR Mascara ($7) for a dramatic and long-lasting eye look.
- Finally, use the Brow Laminating Gel ($8) for a strong, sculpted, laminated look.
Lips:
- Finish off the look by applying NEW Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm ($9), giving the lips an addictive sheer wash of ultra-glossy color and buttery shine.
4. Cardi B
Cardi B. was a sight to see at the Met Gala, rocking her 80s-inspired angular afro that we are obsessed with. “This hairstyle celebrated natural texture while adding a contemporary twist to classic dandyism, aligning seamlessly with the gala’s focus on Black tailoring and cultural expression,” explained her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez.
To achieve the look, Stylez utilized VIVACE
by KISS G-clef bundle in deep black; the most reliable and reasonable remy human hair.
5. Jodie Turner
Celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daily created Jodie Turner-Smith’s stunning MET Gala makeup look using Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, featuring the brand’s newest blush balm extension shades and coveted complexion products!
“Jodie embodied this year’s theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” in custom Burberry. To compliment the texture and deep merlot, I created her makeup look using similar tones.” said Sheika Daily, Celebrity Makeup Artist. See below for the full breakdown.
Complexion:
- Used Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Concealer in 50 Deep Golden and Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation in 500 Deep Neutral to enhance her already flawless skin.
- Then used the Haus Labs Bio-Blurring Loose Powder in Cocoa to set the makeup in and create a poreless look.
- Contoured using Haus Labs Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer in Khaya Spice Deep.
Cheek:
- Applied Haus Labs Color Fuse Blush Balm Stick in Glassy Clove for a touch of color on Jodie’s cheeks.
Eyes:
- Created a subtle smokey eye by diffusing Haus Labs Hy-Power Pigment Paint in Black Onyx Matte on her lids and also using it as an eyeliner.
- Used Haus Labs Edge Precision Brow Pencil in Noir for the perfect arched brow.
- Haus Labs B Structural Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara in Black Onyx used on the top lashes.
Lip
- Her look was completed with Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze in Fig on her lips.
6. Venus Williams
Venus Williams blessed us with a stunning hair moment for this year’s Met Gala. Eco Style partnered with the tennis mogul’s hairstylist Araxi Lindsey who created Williams’ look using the Eco Style Braids and Beyond collection. “My inspiration for Venus Williams’ Met Gala look derived from René Lacoste’s legendary nickname, “The Crocodile”, which became the iconic symbol of the Lacoste brand. I wanted to creatively reimagine crocodile skin through structural design while honoring African American culture. With this year’s theme celebrating the superfine tailoring of Black Dandyism, the creative team and I chose cornrows with a twist as a modern nod to heritage and style.” remarked Lindsey. See the breakdown below.
- STEP ONE: Wash the hair, blowdry, then part into sections for braiding and comb through each section of hair to remove the tangles.
- STEP TWO: Before braiding, use Eco Style Braids and Beyond Soothe & Scalp Oil to ease tension and add shine.
- STEP THREE: Moisturize finger tips with Eco Style Braids and Beyond Shape & Define Braid Gel to easily move throughout each hair strand.
- STEP FOUR: Secure the ends of the braids with hairpins tucking them low at the nape of the neck then add a few pumps of Eco Style Braids and Beyond 5-in-1 Styling Foam to mold braids in place.
- STEP FIVE: Complete the look by wrapping a silk scarf over braid style to absorb excess moisture until hair feels “dry to touch.”
7. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion took the Met Gala red carpet by storm with her powerful ponytail. Her stylist, Kellon Deryck, shared that look was inspired by Josephine Baker, and he was able to achieve the complex updo using Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Detangler Chrome (in Chocolate Bronze) to tease Megan’s deep-wave ponytail, smooth it out, and brush out the curls to finish at the end.
8. Lizzo
Lizzo’s hair and makeup gave us life. The “About Damn Time” singer wowed the red carpet with bleach blond tresses and perfect makeup. See the breakdown from her hair and makeup artists (JSTAYREADY – HAIR and ALEXX MAYO – MAKEUP) below.
JSTAYREADY started by braiding down Lizzo‘s hair into cornrows.
For Lizzo’s platinum hair, he started by shampooing and conditioning the wig and then applying serum to the towel dried hair – focusing on the shafts and ends of the wig.
He then blowdried the serum into the hair and then sewed in extensions from the Vivace
by Kiss SAEMOSHI BODY WAVE MULTIPACK hair in color #613.
He added texture into the hair with a micro cramping iron and then pin curled the hair with a 1-inch barrel. Once the hair was set, he removed the pins and brushed the ways into my desired style. JAYSTAYREADY used the
by Kiss Edge Fixer Wax Stick to lay down the edges.
Lizzo’s Makeup
“We wanted the makeup to have a bold statement while remaining timeless. Using the
Ruby Kisses Cushion Foundation for a look that would last all night and remain fresh looking,” stated Alexx Mayo, Lizzo’s makeup artist.
Step 1 starting with the Ruby Kisses Cushion Foundation in shade 410 to even out the skin tone and give a second skin finish.
Step 2 using a deeper shade of the Cushion Foundation in shade 420 to add depth and dimension.
Step 3 using the Kiss New York Blurring Pressed Powder in the Shade Caramel to set the face locking the makeup in.
Step 4 using the Kiss New York Pearl Blush Wand in Daring Dahlia to add a pop of color to the cheeks
Step 5 add natural dimension to the outer eye for a soft cat eye effect using
i-Envy Color Couture Leopard clusters in dark brown
9. Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige stated true to her iconic fly girl style for this year’s Met Gala. The multihyphenate wore a custom 40-inch Blondie Wig by True Hair Co., expertly colored with Dark and Lovely Fade Resist, delivering flawless length and rich dimension for fashion’s biggest night.
10. Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Richardson turned heads in a Valentino gown and a sleek, wavy slick back adorned with delicate yellow florals, curated by by Celebrity Hairstylist Ikeyia Powell. To achieve the look, Powell used a custom 42″ Ava Lacefront Wig by True Hair Co., resulting in a tailored, flawless finish that perfectly complemented the night’s elegance and drama.
11. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson played no games in a custom Monse x Post-Imperial ensemble that was complemented by a sassy pin-curled style by Celebrity Hairstylist, Tym Wallace. Wallace installed and styled Henson using Hair Co.’s Signature Vixen Bundles in Shade #613 accompanied by a custom cut and style for a sophisticated, yet fun pop of color.
