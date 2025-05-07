Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Get the Breakdown of These Artistic Met Gala Beauty Looks

Get The Look: These Met Gala Beauty Moments Were Works Of Art

Published on May 7, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The 2025 Met Gala swooped in with a beauty bang, celebrating the African diaspora with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” honoring Black dandyism and its cultural history. Co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, the event featured many of our favorite celebrities embracing extravagant looks and creative hairdos that blended historical and cultural influences with contemporary glamour. Notable attendees included Tracee Ellis Ross, who blessed us with a custom Marc Jacobs whimsical ensemble, her mother, Diana Ross, who captivated in a Ugo Mozie gown with an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren, and, of course, Zendaya did not come to play in a white Louis Vuitton three-piece suit and matching floppy hat that was a vintage moment.

Related Stories

Halle Berry returned after a seven-year hiatus, serving body in a sheer, black-striped gown by LaQuan Smith, paired with a Cartier snow leopard diamond necklace. From Megan Thee Stallion to Rihanna and Cardi B, the stars snapped on the red carpet. Their regalia was on point, and their alluring hairstyles and gorgeous makeup made compelling statements.
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Source: ANDREA RENAULT / Getty

Met Gala Beauty

The Met Gala has cemented its status as the premier beauty and fashion event of the year due to its unparalleled blend of high fashion, celebrity influence, buzzing beauty moments, and cultural storytelling. For this highly anticipated event, stylists and celebrities pushed the boundaries of sartorial expression in response to a curated theme. Unlike traditional red carpet events, the Met Gala invites avant-garde interpretations and theatrical beauty looks that transcend trends, making it a global stage for innovation, artistic risk-taking, and aesthetic conversation. Its exclusivity, legacy, and ability to set the tone for the fashion world’s creative direction make it not just a night of glamour—but a moment of cultural significance. Jump in below to get the breakdown of some of our favorite celebrities’ artistic beauty looks at the 2025 Met Gala. DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Style & Excellence Is The Moment At The 2025 Met Gala

Gallery: Met Gala Hair Moments That We Can’t Stop Thinking About

André 3000 Wore A Piano To The Met Gala—And Somehow, It Makes Sense

1. Rihanna

Rihanna
Source: Getty

Rihanna returned to the Met Gala with a gorgeous fishtail ponytail that extended down her back. Her hairstylist, Yusef Williams, installed and styled a custom 42″ Naomi Lacefront Wig by True Hair Co to create the Barbadian beauty’s look. She topped her show-stopping ponytail off with an oversized, wide brim hat. 

2. Tyla

Tyla
Source: Getty

Celebrity hairstylist Yusef worked his magic once again with artist Tyla, who paid homage to the ladies of the Harlem Renaissance. See below for the breakdown of her ‘do. 

  1. Yusef started with a fresh cleanse using OGX Bond Protein Repair Shampoo & Conditioner ($5.00 each) to create a clean base for styling.
  2. He sculpted her waves and enhanced definition. He then applied OGX Bond Protein Repair Sealing Serum ($10) and set the hair in a classic roller set to shape the figure waves. 
  3.  Yusef used the Dyson Supersonic r™ hair dryer on medium heat with the diffuser attachment to set the waves gently and evenly. 
  4. Once the curls were set, he used the OGX Bond Protein Repair Heat Protectant Spray ($10) to add moisture and prep the hair for soft, touchable curls. 
  5. After styling, he locked everything in place with the OGX Flexible Hold Hairspray ($10), ensuring the waves held without stiffness. 
  6. For the final touch, a few mists of OGX Bond Protein Repair 3-in-1 Oil Mist ($10) gave Tyla’s hair a luminous shine and natural movement. To complete the moment, Yusef finished with a veil of Parfums de Marly—an elegant scent to wrap the look in luxury.
  7. En route to the red carpet, he used the Dyson Corrale™ styler straightener for all the finishing touches to ensure every detail was flawless before the singer stepped out.

3. Law Roach

Law Roach
Source: Getty

Law Roach debuted a bleached pixie cut that was serving glam goodness. He matched his new sleek hairdo with a full face of vegan and cruelty free skincare and cosmetics from e.l.f. Cosmetics & e.l.f. SKIN . Get the full breakdown below to recreate his makeup look.  

 

Skin:

Face:

  • Prime skin with Power Grip Matte Primer ($10), specifically in the T-zone, which grips and mattes the skin to help minimize the look of shine.
  • After skin is primed, apply Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) all over to create a glowing base and an airbrushed finish.
  • This radiant makeup-meets-skincare hybrid has quickly become one of the brand’s holiest grails to date with one unit sold every four seconds***
  • e.l.f.’s first foundation in 7 years & mega-viral on TikTok!

Eyes:

Lips:

  • Finish off the look by applying NEW Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm ($9), giving the lips an addictive sheer wash of ultra-glossy color and buttery shine.

4. Cardi B

Cardi B
Source: Getty

Cardi B. was a sight to see at the Met Gala, rocking her 80s-inspired angular afro that we are obsessed with. “This hairstyle celebrated natural texture while adding a contemporary twist to classic dandyism, aligning seamlessly with the gala’s focus on Black tailoring and cultural expression,” explained her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez. 

To achieve the look, Stylez utilized VIVACE

 by KISS G-clef bundle in deep black; the most reliable and reasonable remy human hair.

5. Jodie Turner

Jodie Turner
Source: Getty

Celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daily created Jodie Turner-Smith’s stunning MET Gala makeup look using Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, featuring the brand’s newest blush balm extension shades and coveted complexion products! 

“Jodie embodied this year’s theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” in custom Burberry. To compliment the texture and deep merlot, I created her makeup look using similar tones.” said Sheika Daily, Celebrity Makeup Artist. See below for the full breakdown.

Complexion: 

 Cheek:

Eyes:

Lip 

6. Venus Williams

Venus Williams
Source: Getty

Venus Williams blessed us with a stunning hair moment for this year’s Met Gala.  Eco Style partnered with the tennis mogul’s hairstylist Araxi Lindsey who created Williams’ look using the Eco Style Braids and Beyond collection. “My inspiration for Venus Williams’ Met Gala look derived from René Lacoste’s legendary nickname, “The Crocodile”, which became the iconic symbol of the Lacoste brand. I wanted to creatively reimagine crocodile skin through structural design while honoring African American culture. With this year’s theme celebrating the superfine tailoring of Black Dandyism, the creative team and I chose cornrows with a twist as a modern nod to heritage and style.” remarked Lindsey. See the breakdown below. 

7. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion took the Met Gala red carpet by storm with her powerful ponytail. Her stylist, Kellon Deryck, shared that look was inspired by Josephine Baker, and he was able to achieve the complex updo using Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Detangler Chrome (in Chocolate Bronze) to tease Megan’s deep-wave ponytail, smooth it out, and brush out the curls to finish at the end.

8. Lizzo

Lizzo
Source: Getty

Lizzo’s hair and makeup gave us life. The “About Damn Time” singer wowed the red carpet with bleach blond tresses and perfect makeup. See the breakdown from her hair and makeup artists (JSTAYREADY – HAIR and ALEXX MAYO – MAKEUP) below. 

JSTAYREADY started by braiding down Lizzo‘s hair into cornrows.  

For Lizzo’s platinum hair, he started by shampooing and conditioning the wig and then applying serum to the towel dried hair – focusing on the shafts and ends of the wig. 

    He then blowdried the serum into the hair and then sewed in extensions from the Vivace

 by Kiss SAEMOSHI BODY WAVE MULTIPACK hair in color #613.  

 

He added texture into the hair with a micro cramping iron and then pin curled the hair with a 1-inch barrel. Once the hair was set, he removed the pins and brushed the ways into my desired style. JAYSTAYREADY used the

RED

 by Kiss Edge Fixer Wax Stick to lay down the edges. 

Lizzo’s Makeup                   

“We wanted the makeup to have a bold statement while remaining timeless. Using the

Ruby Kisses Cushion Foundation for a look that would last all night and remain fresh looking,” stated Alexx Mayo, Lizzo’s makeup artist.                                  

Step 1 starting with the Ruby Kisses Cushion Foundation in shade 410 to even out the skin tone and give a second skin finish. 

  

Step 2 using a deeper shade of the Cushion Foundation in shade 420 to add depth and dimension. 

  

Step 3 using the Kiss New York Blurring Pressed Powder in the Shade Caramel to set the face locking the makeup in. 

  

Step 4 using the Kiss New York Pearl Blush Wand in Daring Dahlia to add a pop of color to the cheeks 

  

Step 5 add natural dimension to the outer eye for a soft cat eye effect using 

i-Envy Color Couture Leopard clusters in dark brown 

9. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige
Source: Getty

Mary J. Blige stated true to her iconic fly girl style for this year’s Met Gala. The multihyphenate wore a custom 40-inch Blondie Wig by True Hair Co., expertly colored with Dark and Lovely Fade Resist, delivering flawless length and rich dimension for fashion’s biggest night.

10. Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson
Source: Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson turned heads in a Valentino gown and a sleek, wavy slick back adorned with delicate yellow florals, curated by by Celebrity Hairstylist Ikeyia Powell. To achieve the look, Powell used a custom 42″ Ava Lacefront Wig by True Hair Co., resulting in a tailored, flawless finish that perfectly complemented the night’s elegance and drama. 

11. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson
Source: Getty

Taraji P. Henson played no games in a custom Monse x Post-Imperial ensemble that was complemented by a sassy pin-curled style by Celebrity Hairstylist, Tym Wallace. Wallace installed and styled Henson using Hair Co.’s Signature Vixen Bundles in Shade #613  accompanied by a custom cut and style for a sophisticated, yet fun pop of color.

Get The Look: These Met Gala Beauty Moments Were Works Of Art was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close