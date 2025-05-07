Get The Look: These Met Gala Beauty Moments Were Works Of Art

1. Rihanna Source: Getty Rihanna returned to the Met Gala with a gorgeous fishtail ponytail that extended down her back. Her hairstylist, Yusef Williams, installed and styled a custom 42″ Naomi Lacefront Wig by True Hair Co to create the Barbadian beauty’s look. She topped her show-stopping ponytail off with an oversized, wide brim hat.

4. Cardi B Source: Getty Cardi B. was a sight to see at the Met Gala, rocking her 80s-inspired angular afro that we are obsessed with. “This hairstyle celebrated natural texture while adding a contemporary twist to classic dandyism, aligning seamlessly with the gala’s focus on Black tailoring and cultural expression,” explained her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez. To achieve the look, Stylez utilized VIVACE by KISS G-clef bundle in deep black; the most reliable and reasonable remy human hair.

6. Venus Williams Source: Getty Venus Williams blessed us with a stunning hair moment for this year’s Met Gala. Eco Style partnered with the tennis mogul’s hairstylist Araxi Lindsey who created Williams’ look using the Eco Style Braids and Beyond collection. “My inspiration for Venus Williams’ Met Gala look derived from René Lacoste’s legendary nickname, “The Crocodile”, which became the iconic symbol of the Lacoste brand. I wanted to creatively reimagine crocodile skin through structural design while honoring African American culture. With this year’s theme celebrating the superfine tailoring of Black Dandyism, the creative team and I chose cornrows with a twist as a modern nod to heritage and style.” remarked Lindsey. See the breakdown below. STEP ONE: Wash the hair, blowdry, then part into sections for braiding and comb through each section of hair to remove the tangles.

STEP TWO: Before braiding, use Eco Style Braids and Beyond Soothe & Scalp Oil to ease tension and add shine.

STEP THREE: Moisturize finger tips with Eco Style Braids and Beyond Shape & Define Braid Gel to easily move throughout each hair strand.

STEP FOUR: Secure the ends of the braids with hairpins tucking them low at the nape of the neck then add a few pumps of Eco Style Braids and Beyond 5-in-1 Styling Foam to mold braids in place.

STEP FIVE: Complete the look by wrapping a silk scarf over braid style to absorb excess moisture until hair feels “dry to touch.”

7. Megan Thee Stallion Source: Getty Megan Thee Stallion took the Met Gala red carpet by storm with her powerful ponytail. Her stylist, Kellon Deryck, shared that look was inspired by Josephine Baker, and he was able to achieve the complex updo using Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Detangler Chrome (in Chocolate Bronze) to tease Megan’s deep-wave ponytail, smooth it out, and brush out the curls to finish at the end.

8. Lizzo Source: Getty Lizzo’s hair and makeup gave us life. The “About Damn Time” singer wowed the red carpet with bleach blond tresses and perfect makeup. See the breakdown from her hair and makeup artists (JSTAYREADY – HAIR and ALEXX MAYO – MAKEUP) below. JSTAYREADY started by braiding down Lizzo‘s hair into cornrows. For Lizzo’s platinum hair, he started by shampooing and conditioning the wig and then applying serum to the towel dried hair – focusing on the shafts and ends of the wig. He then blowdried the serum into the hair and then sewed in extensions from the Vivace by Kiss SAEMOSHI BODY WAVE MULTIPACK hair in color #613. He added texture into the hair with a micro cramping iron and then pin curled the hair with a 1-inch barrel. Once the hair was set, he removed the pins and brushed the ways into my desired style. JAYSTAYREADY used the RED by Kiss Edge Fixer Wax Stick to lay down the edges. Lizzo’s Makeup “We wanted the makeup to have a bold statement while remaining timeless. Using the Ruby Kisses Cushion Foundation for a look that would last all night and remain fresh looking,” stated Alexx Mayo, Lizzo’s makeup artist. Step 1 starting with the Ruby Kisses Cushion Foundation in shade 410 to even out the skin tone and give a second skin finish. Step 2 using a deeper shade of the Cushion Foundation in shade 420 to add depth and dimension. Step 3 using the Kiss New York Blurring Pressed Powder in the Shade Caramel to set the face locking the makeup in. Step 4 using the Kiss New York Pearl Blush Wand in Daring Dahlia to add a pop of color to the cheeks Step 5 add natural dimension to the outer eye for a soft cat eye effect using i-Envy Color Couture Leopard clusters in dark brown

9. Mary J. Blige Source: Getty Mary J. Blige stated true to her iconic fly girl style for this year’s Met Gala. The multihyphenate wore a custom 40-inch Blondie Wig by True Hair Co., expertly colored with Dark and Lovely Fade Resist, delivering flawless length and rich dimension for fashion’s biggest night.

10. Sha'Carri Richardson Source: Getty Sha’Carri Richardson turned heads in a Valentino gown and a sleek, wavy slick back adorned with delicate yellow florals, curated by by Celebrity Hairstylist Ikeyia Powell. To achieve the look, Powell used a custom 42″ Ava Lacefront Wig by True Hair Co., resulting in a tailored, flawless finish that perfectly complemented the night’s elegance and drama.