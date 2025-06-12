Get The Look: The Celeb BET Awards Nails That Stole The Show

The 2025 BET Awards came through last night and pushed our wigs back. The entire show was a feast for the eyes, not just for the jaw-dropping outfits and nostalgic performances but for the gleaming nail art that stole a few moments under the spotlight. From abstract glam to sculpted metallic swirls, some celebrities took their manicure game to glossy new heights, turning fingertips into focal points of personal expression.
Among the manicure standouts was actress Taraji P. Henson, whose nails might just have outshined everything else on the carpet. Henson delivered a glamorous nail design that featured a pearly white base sheathed in 3D metallic silver swirls. Created by her longtime technician Temeka Jackson using press-ons, 4D gel polish, and chrome pigment, the stiletto-shaped manicure was more sculpture than styling — a perfect fusion of art and luxury that echoed this summer’s hottest nail trends. Henson’s nails weren’t just decoration; they were a bold statement and unapologetically eye-catching.
These Celebs’ BET Awards Nails Ate
Henson wasn’t the only star whose nail game spoke volumes. The BET Awards red carpet doubled as a runway for a variety of artistic manicures, high-gloss finishes, and unexpected nail textures (donned by stars like Quinta Brunson and Andra Day) that accentuated the ladies’ glamorous attire. From streamlined stilettos to 3D metallic accents, this year’s BET Awards nail looks confirmed that beauty gurus are treating manicures like mini canvases.
Thanks to the girls slaying with their claws at this year’s BET Awards, your next nail assignment has been made clear – invest in texture and dimension. Jump in below to get a step-by-step guide on the six celebs’ BET Awards manicures that left no crumbs.
1. Taraji P. Henson’s NailsSource:Courtesy of Aprés Nail
- Shape & Prep: Choose your desired shape and prep your press-on nails for a clean base.
- Color Application:
- Apply 2-3 coats of Spring Sigh gel polish from the Light & Shadow Sheer Gel Couleur collection from Aprés Nail
- Cure each coat for 30 seconds in your BETA LED Nail Lamp
- Matte Base:
- Apply 1 coat of Non-Wipe Matte Top Gelcoat
- Cure for 30 seconds
- 3D Chrome Detailing:
- Use a fine liner brush and chrome 4D gel to create swirl designs
- Flash cure each nail for 10 seconds under Omni Light
- Once all nails are detailed, fully cure for 45 seconds in your BETA LED Nail Lamp
- Chrome Finish:
- Apply silver chrome pigment with a makeup applicator onto the swirl designs only
- Seal with a chrome sealant over the 3D swirl designs
- Glossy Topcoat:
- Carefully apply Non-Wipe Glossy Topcoat over the entire nail applying with precision over the swirls and full nail
- Final cure for 60 seconds
Nails by Temeka Jackson
2. Quinta BrunsonSource:Courtesy of Aprés Nail
- Shape & Prep
- Select your preferred nail shape. File and prep each press-on for a clean, smooth base.
- Color Application
- Apply two coats of Burnt Blush from the Light & Shadow collection.
- Cure each coat for 30 seconds using the BETA LED Nail Lamp.
- Matte Base + Slant Detailing
- Using a fine liner brush, paint a diagonal slant on select nails with Birnam Wood.
- Apply Non-Wipe Matte Top Coat and cure for 30 seconds.
- 3D Textured Art
- On the remaining nails, use black chrome gel to create textured designs.
- Cure each layer for 60 seconds.
- Flash cure any added 3D texture for 10 seconds under the Omni Light
- Fully cure all nails for 45 seconds in the BETA LED Nail Lamp
- Chrome Finish
- Apply gold chrome pigment with a makeup applicator to the 3D designs only.
- Seal the chrome with a chrome sealant
- Gloss + Crystal Finish
- Apply Non-Wipe Glossy Topcoat over the full nail
- Add crystals using a bling adhesive
- Final seal with Non-Wipe Glossy Topcoat and cure for 60 seconds
Nails by Temeka Jackson
3. Ayra StarrSource:Courtesy of Aprés Nail
- Aprés Gel-X Natural Stiletto Medium Tips
- Pat on French Manicure Gel in French White as a concealer to the clear tips
- Apply two coat Aprés Baby’s Breath
- Finish it with chrome ball embellishment on each end of the nail to create a pierced look
Nails by Sreynin Peng
4. Andra DaySource:Courtesy of Aprés Nail
- First, prep the nails to get a detailed manicure
- Then used Aprés Natural Medium Square Gel-X Tips
- Apply 2 coats of Sky High
- Finish it off with Non-Wipe Glossy Top Gelcoat
Nails by Jolene Brodeur
5. Teyana TaylorSource:Courtesy of Aprés Nail
- Prep the nails by filing (shaping), cleaning up cuticles, buffing, and priming using Aprés pH Bonder and Aprés Non-Acidic Gel Primer
- Apply 2 coats of Aprés Birnam Wood and cure
- Apply Cloud Nine using a sponge to give it a blush effect and cure
- Use Aprés Metallic Silver Artiste Artgel, paint 3 ringed circles around the nail, then cure.
- Apply Aprés Cloud Nine in the center and cure.
- Apply Aprés Heavenly Top Gelcoat in Blessed in the center and cure
- Finish with Aprés Non-Wipe Glossy Top Gelcoat
Nails by Sarah Chue
6. KehlaniSource:Courtesy of Aprés Nail
- Aprés Long Sculpted Stiletto Gel-X Tips
- Top with Guardian from the Heavenly Top Gelcoat collection
- Rub in orange iridescent chrome
- Seal with Aprés Non-Wipe Glossy Top Gelcoat for protection
- Outline with Birnam Wood — then trace with Midnight Shadow
- Before curing, tap + drag for a smoky marble effect
- Finish with Non-Wipe Glossy Top Gelcoat
Nails by Johana Castillo
