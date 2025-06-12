The 2025 BET Awards came through last night and pushed our wigs back. The entire show was a feast for the eyes, not just for the jaw-dropping outfits and nostalgic performances but for the gleaming nail art that stole a few moments under the spotlight. From abstract glam to sculpted metallic swirls, some celebrities took their manicure game to glossy new heights, turning fingertips into focal points of personal expression.

Among the manicure standouts was actress Taraji P. Henson, whose nails might just have outshined everything else on the carpet. Henson delivered a glamorous nail design that featured a pearly white base sheathed in 3D metallic silver swirls. Created by her longtime technician Temeka Jackson using press-ons, 4D gel polish, and chrome pigment, the stiletto-shaped manicure was more sculpture than styling — a perfect fusion of art and luxury that echoed this summer’s hottest nail trends. Henson’s nails weren’t just decoration; they were a bold statement and unapologetically eye-catching.

These Celebs’ BET Awards Nails Ate

Henson wasn’t the only star whose nail game spoke volumes. The BET Awards red carpet doubled as a runway for a variety of artistic manicures, high-gloss finishes, and unexpected nail textures (donned by stars like Quinta Brunson and Andra Day) that accentuated the ladies’ glamorous attire. From streamlined stilettos to 3D metallic accents, this year’s BET Awards nail looks confirmed that beauty gurus are treating manicures like mini canvases.

Thanks to the girls slaying with their claws at this year’s BET Awards, your next nail assignment has been made clear – invest in texture and dimension. Jump in below to get a step-by-step guide on the six celebs’ BET Awards manicures that left no crumbs.

Get The Look: The Celeb BET Awards Nails That Stole The Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com