Get The Look: The Celeb BET Awards Nails That Stole The Show

Published on June 12, 2025

Source: Courtesy of Aprés Nail

The 2025 BET Awards came through last night and pushed our wigs back. The entire show was a feast for the eyes, not just for the jaw-dropping outfits and nostalgic performances but for the gleaming nail art that stole a few moments under the spotlight. From abstract glam to sculpted metallic swirls, some celebrities took their manicure game to glossy new heights, turning fingertips into focal points of personal expression.

Source: Courtesy of Aprés Nail

Among the manicure standouts was actress Taraji P. Henson, whose nails might just have outshined everything else on the carpet. Henson delivered a glamorous nail design that featured a pearly white base sheathed in 3D metallic silver swirls. Created by her longtime technician Temeka Jackson using press-ons, 4D gel polish, and chrome pigment, the stiletto-shaped manicure was more sculpture than styling — a perfect fusion of art and luxury that echoed this summer’s hottest nail trends. Henson’s nails weren’t just decoration; they were a bold statement and unapologetically eye-catching.

Henson wasn’t the only star whose nail game spoke volumes. The BET Awards red carpet doubled as a runway for a variety of artistic manicures, high-gloss finishes, and unexpected nail textures (donned by stars like Quinta Brunson and Andra Day) that accentuated the ladies’ glamorous attire. From streamlined stilettos to 3D metallic accents, this year’s BET Awards nail looks confirmed that beauty gurus are treating manicures like mini canvases.

Thanks to the girls slaying with their claws at this year’s BET Awards, your next nail assignment has been made clear – invest in texture and dimension. Jump in below to get a step-by-step guide on the six celebs’ BET Awards manicures that left no crumbs.

1. Taraji P. Henson’s Nails

Taraji P. Henson's Nails Source:Courtesy of Aprés Nail
  • Shape & Prep: Choose your desired shape and prep your press-on nails for a clean base.
  • Color Application:
    • Apply 2-3 coats of Spring Sigh gel polish from the Light & Shadow Sheer Gel Couleur collection from Aprés Nail
    • Cure each coat for 30 seconds in your BETA LED Nail Lamp
  • Matte Base: 
  • 3D Chrome Detailing:
  • Chrome Finish:
    • Apply silver chrome pigment with a makeup applicator onto the swirl designs only
    • Seal with a chrome sealant over the 3D swirl designs
  • Glossy Topcoat:
    • Carefully apply Non-Wipe Glossy Topcoat over the entire nail applying with precision over the swirls and full nail
    • Final cure for 60 seconds

Nails by  Temeka Jackson

2. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Courtesy of Aprés Nail
  • Shape & Prep
    • Select your preferred nail shape. File and prep each press-on for a clean, smooth base.
  • 3D Textured Art
    • On the remaining nails, use black chrome gel to create textured designs.
    • Cure each layer for 60 seconds.
    • Flash cure any added 3D texture for 10 seconds under the Omni Light
    • Fully cure all nails for 45 seconds in the BETA LED Nail Lamp
  • Chrome Finish
    • Apply gold chrome pigment with a makeup applicator to the 3D designs only.
    • Seal the chrome with a chrome sealant

Nails by Temeka Jackson

3. Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr Source:Courtesy of Aprés Nail

Nails by Sreynin Peng

4. Andra Day

Andra Day Source:Courtesy of Aprés Nail

Nails by Jolene Brodeur

5. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Source:Courtesy of Aprés Nail

Nails by Sarah Chue 

6. Kehlani

Kehlani Source:Courtesy of Aprés Nail

Nails by Johana Castillo

