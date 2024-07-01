Listen Live
Beauty

Get The Look: Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Usher And More Slay The 2024 BET Awards With These Beauty Brands

Published on July 1, 2024

Black America Web Featured Video
2024 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Taraji P. Henson owned the 2024 BET awards show as the hostess with the most. The veteran actress lit up “culture’s biggest night” with her various style slays, spicy hairdos, and, of course, her glowing makeup, which was achieved using drugstore beauty brands i-ENVY, Ruby Kisses, and Kiss NY Professionals.

Get Taraji P. Henson’s BET Awards Beauty Details

Henson’s makeup artist, Saisha Beecham, revealed to PR reps that she was going for a dramatic look for “The Color Purple” star to match the vibe of the awards. “For Taraji P. Henson’s BET makeup beat, I gave her the VLuxe look using i-ENVY Crystal Glow Lashes in the style “TRILLIANT.” It gave all the drama for culture’s biggest night,” the MUA explained. “I used Kiss Blush Pearl Wand in the shade “Bold Begonia” and Kiss Highlight Pearl Wand in the shade “Merry Marigold” on the high points of her cheeks to give a quick snatch. I topped that off the rim of her lips with Ruby Kisses Lip Oil Booster in the shade “honey waffles.”

Get The Look: Taraji P. Henson, Usher, Keke Palmer And More Slay The 2024 BET Awards With These Beauty Brands

Source: Courtesy of 5WPR


Get The Look: Taraji P. Henson, Usher, Keke Palmer And More Slay The 2024 BET Awards With These Beauty Brands

Source: Courtesy of 5WPR / Courtesy of 5WPR

Henson’s BET Awards Hair Details

Not only was Henson’s face card giving unlimited swipes last night, but her different hairstyles took us on a nostalgic musical journey that we didn’t know we needed. Using GHOSTBOND Glow Up, Henson’s hairstylist, Tym Wallace, created various alter ego wig looks inspired by timeless trends, including a classic flipped bob that saluted Diana Ross and a 90s deep side part, shouting out the incomparable Aaliyah. “For an install that is flawless on HD TV, I used Professional Hair Lab’s GHOSTBOND Glow Up to ensure security and a matte finish around the hairline,” Wallace explained to PR reps. “Since we were switching multiple looks, I didn’t want a super strong hold, but I still wanted security, so 1 layer of GHOSTBOND Glow Up was perfect.”

BET Awards 2024 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


2024 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Jump in below to get more beauty breakdowns from a few other celebrities who attended the 2024 BET Awards Show.

Get The Look: Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Usher And More Slay The 2024 BET Awards With These Beauty Brands  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tyla

Tyla Source:Getty

Best New Artist and Best International Act winner Tyla wowed at the 2024 BET Awards show with natural glowing skin achieved by Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick. Check out a detailed breakdown of her beauty regimen for one of music’s biggest nights. 

2. LATTO

LATTO Source:Getty

Latto bounced around the stage with voluminous curls created by stylist Ashanti Lation. Lation used göt2b products to make sure LATTO’s style stayed in place. “LATTO’s hair look was achieved by using a 1″ Barrel curling iron along with my göt2b glued 2-in-1 Smooth & Hold Mousse to create these voluminous, big-bodied curls,” explained Lation to a PR rep. “To hold the look in place for the day, I used the göt2b glued Blasting Freeze Spray all over the hair. Lastly, the göt2b glued Styling Spiking Glue was perfect to mold and set Latto’s edges with zero worry of frizzing.”

3. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

Usher was suave as he basked in the glory of all his achievements at the 2024 BET Awards. His makeup artist Lola Okanlawon made sure the heartthrob was exuding his usual sexy by applying Danessa Myricks Beauty products to his smooth skin. Get the breakdown below. 

4. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

Keke Palmer delivered a riveting performance and flawless beat, using Danessa Myricks Beauty. Her makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, wanted Palmer’s eyes to be the focal point of her appearance. “For this look, I wanted it to be all about the eyes. I went for a blue smokey eye and topped it off with my favorite foils and liquid shadows from Danessa Myricks Beauty,” the MUA told a PR rep. Check out the breakdown below. 

Eyes 

Face 

 

