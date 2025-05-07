Gallery: These 14 Black Designers Showed Up At The 2025 Met Gala—And Brought Culture With Them

This

year’s

Met Gala

leaned heavily into the legacy of tailoring, Harlem elegance, and Black cultural influence. Given the theme,

uperfine: Tailoring Black Style

, we expected to see several Black designers we love.

And while attendees showed up wearing nods to the past – and modern interpretations – only a few looks

were crafted

by Black designers. Still, when they showed up, they showed out.

From bold structure to soft elegance, these creatives

didn’t

Sergio Hudson, Hanifa, and Fear of God, gave us Met Gala moments for the ages. just understand the theme—they made it their own. Designers such asgave us Met Gala moments for the ages.

Here are a few of our top looks.

Black Designers Met Gala: Savannah James Served Bossed-Up Beauty In Hanifa

Anifa Mvuemba of One of our favorite Black Dandy interpretations of the night came fromof Hanifa . The DMV designer turned Savannah James into a custom-tailored, yet feminine vision.

Her burgundy pinstripe suit hugged her hips and cinched her waist with a nude corseted bodice layered underneath. The exaggerated white cuffs, strong shoulders, and burgundy tie gave boardroom-meets-ballroom energy.

Anifa merged structure and softness with this look. Savannah owned the red carpet.

Quinta Brunson Slayed In Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson gave gave Quinta Brunson a gown that balanced sophistication, sexiness, and grace. Her striped black and white dress came

complete

with a matching off-shoulder blazer and a single red rose as an accent.

The rose accent was

chef’s

kiss!

Sergio’s

garment

was tailored

to perfection and fit Quinta like a glove. One of several celebrities wearing Sergio Hudson,

Quinta’s

ensemble was definitely on our best-dressed list.

Ciara Floated In LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith knows the female form, and Ciara is the perfect canvas. Her black gown was

sculpted to perfection

, dripping in crystal mesh that curved and hugged her like a second skin. The mesh draped her chest, neck, and hips, giving an armor-like effect.

With Russell Wilson on her arm and a soft blonde pixie on her head, Ciara glided on the carpet. In the world of Black

Dandy’s

Ciara’s

look was

reminscent

of the sultry singers of the time with an elegant, modern twist.

LaQuan Smith also dressed Halle Berry and Babyface.

Gallery: Black Designers Showed Up At The 2025 Met Gala—And Brought Culture With Them

Keep scrolling to see a gallery of other standout celebrity looks. Black designers likeand more are below.