Gallery: These 14 Black Designers Showed Up At The 2025 Met Gala—And Brought Culture With Them

These 9 Black Designers Brought Culture To The Met Gala
Black Designers Met Gala: Savannah James Served Bossed-Up Beauty In HanifaOne of our favorite Black Dandy interpretations of the night came from Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa. The DMV designer turned Savannah James into a custom-tailored, yet feminine vision. Her burgundy pinstripe suit hugged her hips and cinched her waist with a nude corseted bodice layered underneath. The exaggerated white cuffs, strong shoulders, and burgundy tie gave boardroom-meets-ballroom energy. Anifa merged structure and softness with this look. Savannah owned the red carpet.
Quinta Brunson Slayed In Sergio HudsonSergio Hudson gave Quinta Brunson a gown that balanced sophistication, sexiness, and grace. Her striped black and white dress came complete with a matching off-shoulder blazer and a single red rose as an accent. The rose accent was chef’s kiss! Sergio’s garment was tailored to perfection and fit Quinta like a glove. One of several celebrities wearing Sergio Hudson, Quinta’s ensemble was definitely on our best-dressed list.
Ciara Floated In LaQuan SmithLaQuan Smith knows the female form, and Ciara is the perfect canvas. Her black gown was sculpted to perfection, dripping in crystal mesh that curved and hugged her like a second skin. The mesh draped her chest, neck, and hips, giving an armor-like effect. With Russell Wilson on her arm and a soft blonde pixie on her head, Ciara glided on the carpet. In the world of Black Dandy’s Ciara’s look was reminscent of the sultry singers of the time with an elegant, modern twist. LaQuan Smith also dressed Halle Berry and Babyface.
1. Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bronner
As one of the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala, Lewis Hamilton knew he had to show out. And Wales Bonner was just the designer to help him do that. Wales Bronner gave Lewis quiet power with expert tailoring in a cream double-breasted suit and matching beret. The look nodded to Black dandyism, elevated masculinity, and cultural elegance without needing to be loud. From the brooch to the side pant embroidery, the look was polished, poetic, and intentional.
2. Andra Day in Jerome Lamaar
Andra Day was one of few stars who brought color to the Met Gala carpet and we were so here for it! The singer turned heads in this re-imagined suit by Jerome Lamaar.
3. Diana Ross with Lionel Nichols
We’re still talking about Diana Ross’ 2025 Met Gala look. She embodied the theme in all of its extravangance and glamour. Key to her look was a dramatic and ornate 18 foot train. The train was originally constructed by LA-based designer Lionel Nichols.
4. Nessa Diab in Chuks Collins
Nessa Diab brought a modern twist the Met Gala’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme in a couture, tailored gown and bubble style cape. Black designer Chuks Collins brought the look to life.
5. Yara Shahidi in Fear of God
Rocking a custom Fear of God suit and oversized coat, Yara gave us tailored perfection with just the right amount of drama. From the curls on her head to the confidence in her style, Yara showed up for the theme and for the culture.
6. Simone Biles
Simone Biles sparkled on the Met Gala carpet in a bold electric blue gown designed by Charles Harbison. With a structured mini dress, exaggerated crystal details, and a dramatic cape, Simone’s look gave powerful elegance and modernity. We also love the ultra glam design of the dress’ neckline – so elevated dandy! Harbison also dress Audra McDonald.
7. Jazmine Sullivan in Who Decides War
Jazmine Sullivan stepped out looking like a whole vision in this regal white ensemble that blended bridal vibes with pure Black Dandy energy. The fit is by Who Decides War. She rocked a textured peplum jacket, sleek pants, and a dramatic lace train that flowed behind her like royalty, all topped off with a beaded headwrap.
Who Decides War also dress actress Danielle Deadwyler.
8. A$AP Rocky in AWGE
Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky arrived at the gala in a look from his brand AWGE. When speaking to HelloBeautiful, he told us his whole fit has significance and meaning. And we can see why – how cool is it to rock your own brand during a celebration of Black style and tailoring to the Met Gala?!
9. Brian Tyree Henry in Orange Culture Nigeria
Brian Tyree Henry showed up giving royal drama and unapologetic flair in this deep red suit and embroidered floor-length cape by Orange Culture Nigeria. The layered cuffs, tie, and bold boots said “tailored king energy,” while that gold brooch added a dash of divine detail. We’re here for his interpretation of tailored Black style.
10. Dapper Dan in Dapper Dan
When Dapper Dan steps out, the Met Gala steps up. The Harlem fashion icon wrote the book on tailoring Black style! Dapper Dan pulled up in a signature three-piece moment covered in heart motifs, topped with a wide-brim hat, chain, and heritage.
11. Issa Rae in Ozwald Boateng
The Queen of rooting for “Everybody Black” Issa Rae slayed the 2025 Met Gala. Issa wore a super tailored black suit by Ozwald Boateng that didnt just meet the theme, but it elevated it. Her suit screamed boss babe with luxury notes we love.
Ozwald Boateng elevated several celebrity looks for the gala including those worn by Tems and Jaden Smith.
