Willie Moore Jr Show

GALLERY: “The Reunion Tour” Hits PNC Arena For A Night Of Worship

Published on October 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

After weeks of anticipation, The Reunion Tour finally made its way to Raleigh’s PNC Arena on Tuesday night (Oct. 10).

With performances by Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett, David & Tamela Mann and Israel Houghton, the capital city was treated to a powerful night of music, fun, and praise. And you already know The Light 103.9 had to be there for it all!

Check out our gallery of highlights below!

GALLERY: “The Reunion Tour” Hits PNC Arena For A Night Of Worship  was originally published on thelightnc.com

1.

Source:Melissa Wade

2.

Source:Melissa Wade

3.

Source:Melissa Wade

4.

Source:Melissa Wade

5.

Source:Melissa Wade

6.

Source:Melissa Wade

7.

Source:Melissa Wade

8.

Source:Melissa Wade

9.

Source:Melissa Wade

10.

Source:Melissa Wade

11.

Source:Melissa Wade

12.

Source:Melissa Wade

13.

Source:Melissa Wade

14.

Source:Melissa Wade

15.

Source:Melissa Wade
Close