The legendary gospel group, The Clark Sisters, are finally getting their flowers and a star to match. As part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2026, the iconic group will be honored with one of the entertainment industry’s most prestigious accolades. Check out a gallery of their hits inside.

Hailing from Detroit and mentored by their trailblazing mother Dr. Mattie Moss Clark, the Clark Sisters have been a powerful force in gospel music for over 50 years. Their sound, a vibrant blend of gospel, jazz, soul, and R&B, broke boundaries and brought gospel music into the mainstream. With timeless hits like “You Brought the Sunshine,” “Is My Living in Vain,” and “Blessed and Highly Favored,” the sisters changed the game for what gospel could sound like and who it could reach.

Their legacy speaks for itself. The Clark Sisters are the highest-selling female gospel group in history, with multiple Grammy wins, including two Grammys and the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2020, they became household names once again with the success of their Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Mary J. Blige.

Their upcoming star will place them alongside entertainment icons like Miley Cyrus, Shaquille O’Neal, Timothée Chalamet, and Demi Moore, who are also part of the 2026 class. While the official date of the unveiling ceremony hasn’t been announced, anticipation is already building.

From Sunday services to global stages, The Clark Sisters have carried their message of faith, power, and purpose for generations. Now, they’ll shine on Hollywood Boulevard for generations to come.

For updates on the ceremony and the full list of 2026 honorees, visit the Walk of Fame website here.

Check out a gallery of their best hits to celebrate below:

Gallery of Hits: The Clark Sisters To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. “You Brought The Sunshine” Source:YouTube 2. “Is My Living In Vain” Source:YouTube 3. “Blessed & Highly Favored” Source:YouTube 4. “Name It, Claim It” Source:YouTube 5. “Endow Me” Source:YouTube 6. “Miracle” Source:YouTube 7. “Hallelujah” Source:YouTube 8. “Nothing To Lose, All To Gain” Source:YouTube 9. “Livin'” Source:YouTube 10. “My Redeemer Liveth” Source:YouTube