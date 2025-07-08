Listen Live
Entertainment

Gallery of Hits: The Clark Sisters To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Published on July 8, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

The legendary gospel group, The Clark Sisters, are finally getting their flowers and a star to match. As part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2026, the iconic group will be honored with one of the entertainment industry’s most prestigious accolades. Check out a gallery of their hits inside.

Hailing from Detroit and mentored by their trailblazing mother Dr. Mattie Moss Clark, the Clark Sisters have been a powerful force in gospel music for over 50 years. Their sound, a vibrant blend of gospel, jazz, soul, and R&B, broke boundaries and brought gospel music into the mainstream. With timeless hits like “You Brought the Sunshine,” “Is My Living in Vain,” and “Blessed and Highly Favored,” the sisters changed the game for what gospel could sound like and who it could reach.

Their legacy speaks for itself. The Clark Sisters are the highest-selling female gospel group in history, with multiple Grammy wins, including two Grammys and the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2020, they became household names once again with the success of their Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Mary J. Blige.

Their upcoming star will place them alongside entertainment icons like Miley Cyrus, Shaquille O’Neal, Timothée Chalamet, and Demi Moore, who are also part of the 2026 class. While the official date of the unveiling ceremony hasn’t been announced, anticipation is already building.

From Sunday services to global stages, The Clark Sisters have carried their message of faith, power, and purpose for generations. Now, they’ll shine on Hollywood Boulevard for generations to come.

For updates on the ceremony and the full list of 2026 honorees, visit the Walk of Fame website here.  

Check out a gallery of their best hits to celebrate below:

Gallery of Hits: The Clark Sisters To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. “You Brought The Sunshine”

Source:YouTube

2. “Is My Living In Vain”

Source:YouTube

3. “Blessed & Highly Favored”

Source:YouTube

4. “Name It, Claim It”

Source:YouTube

5. “Endow Me”

Source:YouTube

6. “Miracle”

Source:YouTube

7. “Hallelujah”

Source:YouTube

8. “Nothing To Lose, All To Gain”

Source:YouTube

9. “Livin'”

Source:YouTube

10. “My Redeemer Liveth”

Source:YouTube
More from Black America Web
Trending
Pop Culture

Who Said That? B. Simone Clarifies She Never Said She Was Broke

Pop Culture

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens’ Belize Baecation Is A Whole Mood

Style & Fashion

Cardi B’s Latest Paris Haute Couture Week Look Is Hauntingly Good

Style & Fashion

Doechii Commands Attention In Stunning ‘British Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Celebrity

Big Sean Insists His ‘Tootsie Roll’ Torso Is Self-Made After Being Dragged Into Arguments Over Aubrey’s Allegedly Altered Abs

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close