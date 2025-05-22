Gallery: Naomi Campbell’s Cannes Moment Continues A Week Full Of Jaw-Dropping Black Celebrity Style

Naomi Campbell Leads Cannes 2025 Style Moments
Naomi Campbell Brings Major Queen Energy To CannesLast year, the 54-year-old linked up with Law Roach and made headlines in a nearly-naked number. This year, she switched it up, showing her style versatility. Attending the premiere of Fuori, Naomi hit the carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown that instantly became one of the festival’s most talked-about looks. The dress served grandeur, drama, and all-out royalty. The D&G piece featured an embellished gold corset bodice, delicate lace, ornate gemstone embroidery, and an enormous black tulle skirt. And, you know Naomi’s hair and beauty were just as flawless. Naomi gave us a soft, radiant beat—bronze lids, glowing skin, and a glossy nude lip. But her hair is what set the look off. Quite literally.
Naomi Campbell Swaps Out Her Signature Straight Tresses For A Fabulous Natural ‘FroThe mother of two ditched her signature buss-down middle part and straight bundles for a more natural look. She rocked a full, fluffy natural afro that we loved. Big, beautiful, and unapologetic, Naomi’s hair was the perfect complement to her over-the-top dress while providing style and attitude that is uniquely her. This Cannes couture moment hit even harder since Naomi skipped the Met Gala earlier this month. The fashion world was ready for her to slay – and she did not disappoint. Further, Naomi’s standout red carpet moment came just two days before her 55th birthday. What a better way to show you are still that girl than to slay like this?
Gallery: Cannes Continues To Bring Out Black Hollywood’s FinestNaomi wasn’t the only starlet showing off their style over the past few days. From Halle Berry’s judge-worthy moments to Rihanna’s vibrant turquoise goddess gown that dominated social feeds earlier this week, Cannes continues to serve nonstop fashion. See our gallery of more looks.
We’re talking Ryan Destiny, Taraji P. Henson, Angela Bassett, and more.
1. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson doesn’t play when it comes to major moments – and her Cannes looks are no different. Before heading out to film events, she posed in a gold Ulla Johnson gown that shimmered with every step. The fit was flawless, and that pixie cut was sitting just right. Her glow? Immaculate. She looked like money, success, and auntie-you-wish-you-had vibes all rolled into one.
Taraji was styled by Wayman and Micah.
2. Ryan Destiny
Ryan Destiny attended the Vie Privée (A Private Life) red carpet looking like a rich truffle. Styled by Law Roach, her chocolate brown Schiaparelli dress hugged every curve and showed off her flawless body. That one-shoulder neckline, the pleated texture, and that slit? Chef’s kiss. Her skin was glowing, her hair was flipped, and she looked like the kind of soft luxury we talk about in group chats.
3. Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman floated onto the red carpet looking like a luxe Cinderella. This icy blue moment is everything! From her gown’s high-high slit to her soft glam and wispy updo, this supermodel served feminity, fabulouness, and fantasy. Chanel topped off the look diamonds and silver accessories.
4. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett served a “soft glam boss” look during a Mission Impossible film event – and meant it. Taking a break from the red carpet, here she poses in a peachy embellished power suit that is equal parts elegance and edge, paired with a crisp white bustier that snatched the moment. And let’s talk about that side-swept hair—silky, bouncy, and giving grown woman glam we’ll never get tired of.
Gallery: Naomi Campbell’s Cannes Moment Continues A Week Full Of Jaw-Dropping Black Celebrity Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
