Gallery: Naomi Campbell’s Cannes Moment Continues A Week Full Of Jaw-Dropping Black Celebrity Style

Queen mother Naomi Campbell descended on Cannes this week, and her appearance was everything we thought it would be. The international influencer and supermodel didn’t just walk the carpet – though she did

werk

it.

The British beauty owned it. Queen Mother was every bit a legend, an icon, and the moment.

Naomi Campbell Brings Major Queen Energy To Cannes

Last year, the 54-year-old linked up with Law Roach and made headlines in a nearly-naked number. This year, she switched it up, showing her style versatility.

Attending the premiere of

Fuori,

Naomi hit the carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown that instantly became one of the festival’s most talked-about looks. The dress served grandeur, drama, and all-out royalty. The D&G piece featured an embellished gold corset bodice, delicate lace, ornate gemstone embroidery, and an enormous black tulle skirt.

And, you know Naomi’s hair and beauty were just as flawless.

Naomi gave us a soft, radiant beat—bronze lids, glowing skin, and a glossy nude lip. But her hair is what set the look off. Quite literally.

Naomi Campbell Swaps Out Her Signature Straight Tresses For A Fabulous Natural ‘Fro

The mother of two ditched her signature buss-down middle part and straight bundles for a more natural look. She rocked a full, fluffy natural afro that we loved. Big, beautiful, and unapologetic, Naomi’s hair was the perfect complement to her over-the-top dress while providing style and attitude that is uniquely her.

This Cannes couture moment hit even harder since Naomi skipped the Met Gala earlier this month. The fashion world was ready for her to slay – and she did not disappoint.

Further, Naomi’s standout red carpet moment came just two days before her 55th birthday. What a better way to show you are still that girl than to slay like this?

Gallery: Cannes Continues To Bring Out Black Hollywood’s Finest

Naomi wasn’t the only starlet showing off their style over the past few days. Fromjudge-worthy moments to Rihanna’s vibrant turquoise goddess gown that dominated social feeds earlier this week, Cannes continues to serve nonstop fashion. See our gallery of more looks.

We’re talking Ryan Destiny, Taraji P. Henson, Angela Bassett, and more.