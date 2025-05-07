Gallery: Met Gala Hair Moments That We Can’t Stop Thinking About

Met Gala Hair Moments That We Can't Stop Thinking About
Met Gala Hair: The Magestic Afro – Our Crowning GloryAn iconic symbol of Black pride and culture, afros and big hair were all over the carpet. Lauryn Hill gave us regal, unapologetic Black queen vibes with a perfectly picked-out afro forming a halo that crowned her sunshine-yellow Thom Browne suit. The suit was layered with a dramatic floral cape and paired with oversized shades, bold lipstick, and a blue Hermes Birkin bag—dripping in drama and Black girl opulence. Meanwhile, rapper Doechii made her Met Gala debut in a larger-than-life afro, serving volume and texture. Her tailored Louis Vuitton power suit was printed with the brand’s signature monogram and styled with a burgundy pussy-bow blouse, white button-up, and calf-high socks. The hair brought softness and contrast to her sharply tailored dandy look.
Met Gala Hair: Blonde Bombshell PixiesPixie cuts made a splash, and blonde was the shade of the evening. South African star Tyla stunned in a fitted strapless white gown with vertical black beaded pinstripes. Her short, wavy blonde pixie cut added softness to the gown’s structure and gave her a flirty, high-fashion edge. Ciara ditched her usual flowing tresses for a platinum pixie with darker roots. She paired the edgy cut with a show-stopping black and silver gown by LaQuan Smith. The metallic chainmail draped over her chest added an armored, futuristic feel that paired beautifully with her sculpted crop.
Met Gala: Blonde Hair Down To ThereLizzo and Savannah James showed up proving blonde isn’t just a color. It’s a whole attitude. Lizzo’s platinum waves oozed Old Hollywood glam. Her black-and-white Robert Wun tuxedo gown featured a dramatic mermaid bottom, white shoulder cape, and deep neckline, creating an elegant silhouette topped off with those glossy, vintage curls. Savannah opted for sleek sophistication. She wore a tailored deep maroon suit dress by Hanifa with white piping details and a plunging neckline. Her golden honey-blonde hair was parted to the side and pressed to perfection—giving grown woman luxury.
Met Gala: Red Hot StatementsWe can’t skip the redheads—Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat to the carpet with Black girl magic red looks. Cardi rocked a voluminous, textured red style with side-swept bangs, which framed her face and highlighted her vibrant green eyeshadow. Her green velvet suit had embroidered ruffles and a dramatic train—serving pure Met Gala fantasy. Our favorite hot girl glammed up with a sleek ponytail swooped to the back with a bubble designed. The “HISS” star adorned her style with a line of rhinestones. Meg continued the beauty vibes from her hair with floor-length silver Michael Kors gown with diamond-crusted details and a high slit.
Met Gala: The Sculpted Bang EraSculpted bangs were another trend that took over the Met carpet. Angel Reese arrived in a tailored black suit with exaggerated cuffs, a corset ab-showing bodice, and a dramatic fitted skirt. Her flipped bob with a circular sculpted bang gave the look a vintage yet futuristic twist. Quinta Brunson wore a custom black-and-white striped Sergio Hudson suit with glittering beadwork and a red boutonnière. She styled her now signature short hair in a sleek pixie with blunt, scalloped bangs—sharp and tailored to match the lines of her suit. Taraji P. Henson also embraced the bang moment, rocking tightly sculpted honey-blonde curls atop her head. Her off-white Thom Browne ensemble featured exaggerated lapels, a dramatic bow-tie brooch, and structured tailoring, with her hair providing the soft yet intricate cherry on top.
Met Gala: Custom Lace Fronts Add That Extra Touch of GlamWhat’s a Met Gala hairstyle without a little bit of extra? Thanks to True Hair Co., several stars took their looks completely over the top with custom lace fronts that delivered drama, dimension, and undeniable style. Rihanna, styled by her longtime collaborator Yusef Williams, wore a jaw-dropping 42-inch custom “Naomi” lace front wig braided and crowned with a dramatic headpiece. The look balanced regal and rebellious—Rihanna to her core. Sha’Carri Richardson stunned in a sleek, wavy, slick back adorned with delicate yellow florals. The style was built around a 42-inch “Ava” lace front wig by True Hair Co. Mary J. Blige tapped Tym Wallace to create her look using a 40-inch “Blondie” 613 wig from True Hair Co., dyed with Dark & Lovely Fade Resist in Natural Black. Her hair had that signature Mary attitude: bold, voluminous, and luxe.
1. Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson’s blunt – but sculpted – bang was the perfect compliment to her Black Dandy look designed by Sergio Hudson.
2. Lizzo
It’s giving old Hollywood glamour meets superfine tailoring and we love it! See how Lizzo’s platinum blonde ways slayed the Met Gala.
3. Cardi B
Cardi B never misses – and this is a perfect hair moment. By pairing auburn-brown hair with her embroidered green suit she is giving us “poison ivy” vibes for the culture!
4. Andra Day
Andra Day is another “it girl” who chose red for her 2025 Met Gala moment. The singer styled her hair in big bold water waves with a buss-down middle part.
5. Doechii
Doechii is another star who owned the carpet – her way! The addition of her free-flowing afro with her ultra tailored Louis Vuitton look is chef’s kiss!
6. Serena Williams
Serena Williams’ Met Gala look was a moment – from head to toe. She chose an ultra feminine blue-grey ruched dress that she complemented with ultra glam hair. Her blonde pixie was sculpted and finger waved from here to fashion heaven.
7. Ciara
Ciara, blonde hair, and LaQuan Smith go together real bad. We love how Ci Ci chose a short cut for her Met Gala moment. It seals the deal with the Black Dandy theme while allowing the ornate rhinestone details of her dress to shine.
8. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson channeled Josphine Baker – but make it Black Dandy in this look. From her cream suit to her matching hat and cane, the DC native didn’t play. Her sculpted curled bangs brought a soft note to the structured look while still giving what needed to be given.
