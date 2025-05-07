Gallery: Met Gala Hair Moments That We Can’t Stop Thinking About

Met Gala Hair: The Magestic Afro – Our Crowning Glory

An iconic symbol of Black pride and culture, afros and big hair were all over the carpet.

Lauryn Hill

gave us regal, unapologetic Black queen vibes with a perfectly picked-out afro forming a halo that crowned her sunshine-yellow Thom Browne suit. The suit was layered with a dramatic floral cape and paired with oversized shades, bold lipstick, and a blue Hermes Birkin bag—dripping in drama and Black girl opulence.

Meanwhile, rapper

Doechii

made her Met Gala debut in a larger-than-life afro, serving volume and texture. Her tailored Louis Vuitton power suit was printed with the brand’s signature monogram and styled with a burgundy pussy-bow blouse, white button-up, and calf-high socks. The hair brought softness and contrast to her sharply tailored dandy look.

Met Gala Hair: Blonde Bombshell Pixies

Pixie cuts made a splash, and blonde was the shade of the evening. South African star

Tyla

stunned in a fitted strapless white gown with vertical black beaded pinstripes. Her short, wavy blonde pixie cut added softness to the gown’s structure and gave her a flirty, high-fashion edge.

Ciara

ditched her usual flowing tresses for a platinum pixie with darker roots. She paired the edgy cut with a show-stopping black and silver gown by LaQuan Smith. The metallic chainmail draped over her chest added an armored, futuristic feel that paired beautifully with her sculpted crop.

Met Gala: Blonde Hair Down To There

Lizzo

and

Savannah James

showed up

proving

blonde isn’t just a color. It’s a whole attitude. Lizzo’s platinum waves oozed Old Hollywood glam. Her black-and-white Robert Wun tuxedo gown featured a dramatic mermaid bottom, white shoulder cape, and deep neckline, creating an elegant silhouette topped off with those glossy, vintage curls.

Savannah

opted for sleek sophistication. She wore a tailored deep maroon suit dress by Hanifa with white piping details and a plunging neckline. Her golden honey-blonde hair was parted to the side and pressed to perfection—giving grown woman luxury.

Met Gala: Red Hot Statements

We can’t skip the redheads—

Cardi B

and

Megan Thee Stallion

brought the heat to the carpet with Black girl magic red looks. Cardi rocked a voluminous, textured red style with side-swept bangs, which framed her face and highlighted her vibrant green eyeshadow. Her green velvet suit had embroidered ruffles and a dramatic train—serving pure Met Gala fantasy.

glammed up with a sleek ponytail swooped to the back with a bubble designed. The “HISS” star adorned her style with a line of rhinestones.

Meg continued the beauty vibes from her hair with floor-length silver Michael Kors gown with diamond-crusted details and a high slit.

Met Gala: The Sculpted Bang Era

Sculpted bangs were another trend that took over the Met carpet.

Angel Reese

arrived in a tailored black suit with exaggerated cuffs, a corset ab-showing bodice, and a dramatic fitted skirt. Her flipped bob with a circular sculpted bang

gave the look

a vintage yet futuristic twist.

Quinta Brunson

wore a custom black-and-white striped Sergio Hudson suit with glittering beadwork and a red boutonnière. She styled her now signature short hair in a sleek pixie with blunt, scalloped bangs—sharp and tailored to match the lines of her suit.

Taraji P. Henson

also embraced the bang moment, rocking tightly sculpted honey-blonde curls atop her head. Her off-white Thom Browne ensemble featured exaggerated lapels, a dramatic bow-tie brooch, and structured tailoring, with her hair providing the soft yet intricate cherry on top.

Met Gala: Custom Lace Fronts Add That Extra Touch of Glam

What’s a Met Gala hairstyle without a little bit of extra? Thanks to True Hair Co., several stars took their looks completely over the top with custom lace fronts that delivered drama, dimension, and undeniable style.

Rihanna , styled by her longtime collaborator Yusef Williams, wore a jaw-dropping 42-inch custom “Naomi” lace front wig braided and crowned with a dramatic headpiece. The look balanced regal and rebellious—Rihanna to her core.

Sha’Carri Richardson stunned in a sleek, wavy, slick back adorned with delicate yellow florals. The style was built around a 42-inch “Ava” lace front wig by True Hair Co.

Mary J. Blige tapped Tym Wallace to create her look using a 40-inch “Blondie” 613 wig from True Hair Co., dyed with Dark & Lovely Fade Resist in Natural Black. Her hair had that signature Mary attitude: bold, voluminous, and luxe.

