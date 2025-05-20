Gallery: Halle Berry Is The Moment At Cannes – And She’s Playing By Her Own Fashion Rules

Halle Berry Serves In Monochromatic Maroon At Cannes

Turning heads in a jaw-dropping maroon corset Gaurav Gupta couture gown on May 19, the actress reminded everyone why

she’s

an icon, a legend, and the moment. With its sculpted bodice, soft draping, and thigh-high slit, this dress oozed grown-woman elegance and unapologetic beauty. The couture moment is from Gaurav Gupta’s AW 2024 collection.

She paired the

look with

matching satin pumps and ruby drop earrings, giving timeless Hollywood glam with a contemporary twist. Maroon monochromatic never looked so good. (She is the literal embodiment of

‘

aging like fine wine

.’)

This fit

isn’t

the only one

we’ve

loved from Halle at this

year’s

film festival

, though

.

judge at the 2025 festivities , Halle has been flexing her style versatility all festival long.

Our favorite

Catwoman

has been doing it all with confidence, power, and a touch of rule-breaking flair. Yes, even under

Cannes’

newly tightened dress code.

(According to

PEOPLE

, this

year’s

festival organizers rolled out stricter fashion rules, banning nudity, over-the-top trains, and even sneakers. Attendees are asked to wear in

“

elegant

”

shoes, floor-length gowns, and modest silhouettes.) But leave it to Halle to slay and make her own rules.

From shimmering in a dazzling rhinestone halter gown that hugged every curve, to stepping out in a bold, vertical-striped black-and-white gown that felt effortlessly chic, Halle has consistently served the girls. Her structured pastel Chanel suit showed sophistication with a playful touch, proving you

don’t

need a gown to make a

major

impact. Meanwhile, her classic black dress and striking emerald necklace combo screamed quintessential glamour girl.

Gallery: Halle Berry Brings Timeless Style, Sexiness, & Elegance To Cannes

What we love most about

Halle’s

Cannes style, is her boldness. The 58-year-old continues to show the girls that age is just a number. Age is not a deadline for style, confidence, or sexiness.

With her new wellness company focusing on intimacy, menopause awareness, and self-love, this fashion streak feels right. (And its so good).

Halle Berry at Cannes 2025 is a whole mood—and

we’re

absolutely

here for it. The event runs through May 24, and if these first few looks are any indication Halle Berry

isn’t

done bringing the heat.

See our gallery of looks below.