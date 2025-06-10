Gallery: Black Couples We Swooned Over At The 2025 BET Awards

There may have been unforgettable performances, stirring tributes, and tear-jerker speeches, but one of the biggest showstoppers at the 2025 BET Awards was all the love in the air. Yes, the true main character energy came from the Black couples at the BET Awards, fans can’t stop talking about—arm in arm, matching in style, and oozing with chemistry.

Date night was in full effect this year, and so were the vibes. This year’s Black couples BET Awards moments didn’t disappoint.

Couples To Watch: Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Cozy Up Front Row At The 2025 BET Awards

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre topped the list of couples that made us swoon at Culture’s Biggest Night. While the two made their relationship “Instagram official” just a few days before the show, they were all the way locked in at the BET awards.

Between performing on stage, the Rose from Harlem looked stunning beside Aaron. She wore a fitted Jagne white dress and strappy black heels with flirty flower details. Her new man – that’s Mufasa – matched her fly in all black. His suit was giving swaggy, sharp, and tailored to perfection.

This award show date comes right after Teyana threw Aaron a surprise birthday bash. Pictures of the intimate soiree have gone viral – and so has a video of the couple sharing a smooch.

Yes, it looks like Teyana and Aaron are “official official.” Yes, Sis!

But Black love didn’t stop there.

Couples To Watch: Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith Match Each Other’s Fly At The 2025 BET Awards

Detroit’s finest Kash Doll also arrived boo’d up and beautiful with her new NFL bae, Za’Darius Smith. The two hit the carpet in coordinating snakeskin fits – and were a whole moment.

Kash rocked a tied-up, grommet-detailed strapless bodycon that hugged her curves. Za’Darius made the look his own in a matching sleeveless vest and pants that showed off his NFL physique.

The pair didn’t just match outfits—they matched energy. And for fans who’ve followed Kash’s journey, it’s giving: Yes, girl, you deserve.

From newly minted couples we are watching to more established ones that keep us inspired, Black Love had a moment this year at the BET Awards.

Scroll on for our gallery of couples who turned the BET Awards into the ultimate date night.

1. Skyh Black and KJ Smith Source:Getty We love to see Skyh Black and KJ Smith on a red carpet. The two always understand the assignment and give us both “just enough” and “a little too much.” Following the announcement of their first baby together, the BET Sistas couple looks fabulous. 2. LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles Source:Getty LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles are giving us couples style goals, and we are obsessed. Each brought their own take on brown with LeToya in a liquid, patent leather like gown and Taleo in a sharp tailored suit. Is the phrase “a couple that slays together, slays together” their mantra? 3. D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman Source:Getty If Black Tie was the dress code then D-Nice and his girlfriend Jennifer Freeman embodied it! We love Jennifer’s halter-style dress that showed off her tiny waist, sculpted arms, and curvy legs. Sis looks good! And DJ D-Nice matches her fly in a black suit with his signature wide brim hat. 10 out of 10 for this couple! 4. DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo Source:Getty DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo are another couple who chose to bet on black. DeVon wears a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie. Maria continues his sophisticated vibe with a black sequin dress and simple jewelry. (We see that engagement ring, Maria!) 5. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Source:Getty Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus chose to bring bold color to the 2025 BET Awards just before the rapper received his Ultimate Icon Award. The couple, who have been married for 28 years, each rocked their own take on electric blue. Snoop wore a relaxed long button down and pants, while Shante chose a suit with exaggerated shoulders. Both stunted for the cameras in shades.