Listen Live
Close
Sports

Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season

Published on November 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Oklahoma v Wisconsin

Source: John Fisher / Getty

Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season

College basketball is a sport filled with excitement, talent, and unforgettable moments but sometimes, it’s the names on the roster that steal the show.

Each season, fans are treated to a lineup of players whose names are as unique and entertaining as their skills on the court.

Related Stories

From names that sound like they belong in a movie script to those that make you do a double-take, these players add a touch of humor and personality to the game.

While these names may bring a smile to your face, it’s important to remember that behind each one is a dedicated athlete working hard to make their mark on the court.

So, get ready to laugh, marvel, and maybe even find a new favorite player as we dive into this year’s collection of unforgettable names.

Take a look below into the list of Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season.

RELATED | Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History

RELATED | Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

RELATED | Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Always Wright | Guard | UT-Rio Grand Valley

Always Wright | Guard | UT-Rio Grand Valley Source:UT-Rio Grand Valley Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

2. Wiggy Ball | Guard | Lousiana-Monroe

Wiggy Ball | Guard | Lousiana-Monroe Source:Lousiana-Monroe Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

3. Bernie Blunt III | Guard | Mercyhurst

Bernie Blunt III | Guard | Mercyhurst Source:Mercyhurst Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

4. Tennessee Rainwater | Forward | Le Moyne

Tennessee Rainwater | Forward | Le Moyne Source:Le Moyne Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

5. Solo Ball | Guard | UConn

Solo Ball | Guard | UConn Source:UConn Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

6. All Wright | Guard | Xavier

All Wright | Guard | Xavier Source:Xavier Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

7. Maximus Gizzi | Guard | Minnesota

Maximus Gizzi | Guard | Minnesota Source:Minnesota Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

8. Legend Smiley | Guard | San Francisco

Legend Smiley | Guard | San Francisco Source:San Francisco Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

9. Kai Yu | Center | Bradley

Kai Yu | Center | Bradley Source:Bradley Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

10. George Washington III | Guard | Florida Gulf Coast

George Washington III | Guard | Florida Gulf Coast Source:Florida Gulf Coast Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

11. Phat Phat Brooks | Guard | Central Michigan

Phat Phat Brooks | Guard | Central Michigan Source:Central Michigan Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

12. Mozae Downing Rivers | Guard | Portland State

Mozae Downing Rivers | Guard | Portland State Source:Portland State Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

13. Chuck Hare | Forward | Holy Cross

Chuck Hare | Forward | Holy Cross Source:Holy Cross Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

14. Sami Pissis | Guard | Alabama A&M

Sami Pissis | Guard | Alabama A&M Source:Alabama A&M Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

15. Kuol Atak | Forward | Oklahoma

Kuol Atak | Forward | Oklahoma Source:Oklahoma Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

16. Po’Boigh King | Guard | Sam Houston

Po'Boigh King | Guard | Sam Houston Source:Sam Houston Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

17. Zeplin Kidd | Guard | Southern Utah

Zeplin Kidd | Guard | Southern Utah Source:Southern Utah Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

18. Sudd Webb | Guard | Georgia Southern

Sudd Webb | Guard | Georgia Southern Source:Georgia Southern Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

19. Chandler Bing | Forward | Vanderbilt

Chandler Bing | Forward | Vanderbilt Source:Vanderbilt Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

20. Treysen Eaglestaff | Forward | West Virginia

Treysen Eaglestaff | Forward | West Virginia Source:West Virginia Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

21. Bube Momah | Forward | Leigh

Bube Momah | Forward | Leigh Source:Leigh Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

22. Mor Seck | Forward | Towson

Mor Seck | Forward | Towson Source:Towson Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

23. Cougar Downing | Guard | UMBC

Cougar Downing | Guard | UMBC Source:UMBC Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

24. Doctor Bradley | Guard | Bethune-Cookman

Doctor Bradley | Guard | Bethune-Cookman Source:Bethune-Cookman Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

25. Walter Peggs Jr. | Guard | Morgan State

Walter Peggs Jr. | Guard | Morgan State Source:Morgan State Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

26. Zytarious Mortle | Guard/Forward | Texas Southern

Zytarious Mortle | Guard/Forward | Texas Southern Source:Texas Southern Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

27. Birgir Irving | Forward | High Point

Birgir Irving | Forward | High Point Source:High Point Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

28. Finley Bizjack | Guard | Butler

Finley Bizjack | Guard | Butler Source:Butler Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

29. London Maiden | Forward | Detroit Mercy

London Maiden | Forward | Detroit Mercy Source:Detroit Mercy Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

More from Black America Web
Trending
World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 4
News

Fans Stunned After Donald Glover Reveals Stroke and Heart Condition

Style & Fashion

GloRilla Is In Her WAG Era — And Looking TF Good Courtside

Celebrity

Sisterhood Summit: Beyoncé & Solange Show Love To Brandy & Monica During Star-Studded The Boy Is Mine Tour NJ Stop

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
88 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
2:13
Celebrity

Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Cemented with Walk of Fame Star

Beauty

Is Beauty Sleep Real? How a Good Night’s Rest Boosts Your Appearance…And Ways To Get It

Trending
8 Items

Trending

Entertainment

8 Iconic Boy Bands We’ll Love Forever

4 Items
Celebrity

Former #RHOP Star Mia Thornton Arrested, Accused Of Stealing $11K In Furniture

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close