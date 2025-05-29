Listen Live
Pop Culture

black girl bbq essentials for the summer

From Grill To Glam: Black Girl BBQ Essentials You Need This Summer

Published on May 29, 2025
Source: Courtesy of ASOS / Courtesy of ASOS

The connection between Black girls and barbecues runs deeper than just showing up for good food—it’s about culture, community, and claiming joy. BBQs have long been a staple of Black family and social life, and for Black girls, they’re often a space of freedom and expression. It’s where we learn the art of styling outfits that balance heat with style, where we show off freshly done braids, where aunties praise our growth, and cousins keep us laughing. These sacred events hold deep cultural significance for our community, reminding us of our roots, traditions, resourcefulness, and the power of gathering.
For many Black girls, these events serve as memory banks filled with soulful music, nostalgic food aromas, fashion, and a sense of belonging. It’s not just about being there—it’s about being seen, being loved, and being fly while doing it.

Black Girl BBQ Essentials

The essentials for Black girls and BBQ events go beyond the food and partying. They fully express our essence, swag, traditions, and innovative survival tactics that keep us safe and cute simultaneously. Think oversized shades, a laid-back yet fly outfit (maybe something off-the-shoulder or a matching set), sunscreen, a fan, and a cute tumbler full of water to keep us comfortable, hydrated, and glowing. Along with our tasty side dishes that we contribute to the soiree—mac and cheese, baked beans, or a peach cobbler blessed by granny’s recipe- we can’t forget the crucial elements that help us brave the day-long, fun-filled extravaganza. Jump in below to discover the Black girl barbecue essentials that will ensure you have the best time at your next backyard shindig. Because it’s all about showing up as your most comfortable, whole self—stylish, cool, radiant, and ready to laugh, eat, and hold space with your people.

1. Sunscreen

Sunscreen
Source: Black Girl Sunscreen

We’re all about protecting melanin. Before setting up at any barbecue this summer, be sure to rub your brown skin with some sunscreen that not only shields you from the sun but also doesn’t leave a white cast. 

2. Crochet Set

Crochet Set
Source: Courtesy of ASOS

We are obsessed with texture this season, and a set like this is ideal for slaying a backyard soiree. Pair it with your favorite slides and a cute pair of sunnies, and your BBQ outfit is complete. 

3. Portable Misting Fan

Portable Misting Fan
Source: Courtesy of Amazon

BBQs are usually held outside during some of the hottest months of the year. To stay comfortable and cool, consider purchasing a portable misting fan that you can easily access from your stylish bag at any time to combat the heat. 

4. Outdoor Rocker Chair

Outdoor Rocker Chair
Source: Courtesy of Dick's

Now you know the seats are usually reserved for the elders at the family BBQ. No worries, though, because a cute outdoor chair like this will not only provide a comfortable spot to sit but also complement your stylish look—a win-win. 

5. Popping Lipstick

Popping Lipstick
Source: Courtesy of The Lip Bar

What’s a BBQ essential list without a popping lippie? It’s a must we roll into any BBQ function with a cute lipstick on that can’t be denied. Try The Lip Bar’s latest red shade to glam up your BBQ look. 

6. A Cute Tumbler

A Cute Tumbler
Source: Courtesy of Amazon

It’s a must we stay hydrated while at the BBQ, so why not do so while sipping out of a cute tumbler that matches our Black girl essence?! And if you want to add another beverage to your tumbler besides water, that’s your business!

 

7. Sun Stick

Sun Stick
Source: Courtesy of Amazon

To keep your face protected while outside at the BBQ, apply this face sun stick, packed with the essentials you need to protect your face against UV rays. It fits right in your purse and can be re-applied throughout the day. 

