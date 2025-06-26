French Montana Leaves Interview After He’s Questioned About Drake & Rick Ross’ Beef

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef has filtered down into other entertainers like Rick Ross, who was even served up some pointed disses amid the trading of records.

Now the feud has left rappers in limbo about who they should collaborate with, such as French Montana, who has two hits featuring Ross and Drake, “Stay Schemin” and “Pop That.”

The 40-year-old Coke Boy has remained silent during the feud, but couldn’t sit in the hot seat when he appeared on Rah Ali’s Sited With Rah Ali podcast when he was asked if his two rap friends have peaced it up.

“What’s the status of things with Ross and Drake?” Ali asks a bewildered Montana.

The Bronx native does more than dodge the question; he tosses the headphones at the host and says “touchdown” when she catches them. He then proceeds to get up, saying, “ I’ll be right back. I think I double-parked my car outside. I’ll be right back.”

Another angle shows the French walking off the set and eventually out of the studio, leaving a confused Ali asking, “Where is he going?”

French never returned, and Page Six notes that it wasn’t the first moment that irked him in the interview. The site reports that it started well with conversation about his success as a Bronx rapper who gained influence via his mixtape run, to now performing for the World Cup. But eventually the discussion turned to his personal life, which he refused to talk about, only saying, “I’ll skip that. I just want to keep my private life my private life.”

That, plus the beef question, must have set him off.

French’s new signature may be to walk out of interviews when he’s uncomfortable with the line of questioning because back in April, he was asked about Diddy, who’s currently on trial for sex trafficking, while at LAX.

“Cmon, man,” French said before sidestepping the situation and quickly hopping on a nearby elevator.

See how social media is reacting to French refusing to engage in the Ross-Drake beef below.

French Montana Leaves Interview After He’s Questioned About Drake & Rick Ross’ Beef was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12.