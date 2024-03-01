Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” has stirred up someinvolving a beloved Canadian turtle from the 1990s,. While it’s not Franklin himself raising objections, the internet has been buzzing with claims that Beyoncé’s country track bears

For those who need a refresher, Franklin graced screens from 1997 to 2004, capturing the hearts of children worldwide with its tales of adventure and growth. And now, some netizens are suggesting that this cherished theme might have inspired Queen Bey’s latest chart-topper.

The debate reached a fever pitch when comparisons between the two songs began circulating online, with many asserting that the similarities were too blatant to ignore. However, the man behind Franklin’s iconic tune, composer Bruce Cockburn, has finally broken his silence on the matter.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Cockburn offered his take on the situation, acknowledging the rhythmic parallels between his creation and Beyoncé’s track. However, he swiftly dispelled any notions of plagiarism, stating, “I think Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ is a good record. Unfortunately I can’t claim to have had any part in writing it. The rhythmic feel is similar to my theme song for the ‘Franklin’ TV series, but to my ears that’s where the similarity stops. ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ is her song, and I wish her success with it.”

“I think Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ is a good record. Unfortunately I can’t claim to have had any part in writing it. The rhythmic feel is similar to my theme song for the ‘Franklin’ TV series, but to my ears that’s where the similarity stops. ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ is her song, and I wish her success with it.” – Composer Bruce Cockburn

Yet, questions linger about the legal implications of such resemblances, with speculations swirling about potential behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Check out both songs below:

The post Franklin Theme Composer Reacts to Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” Controversy appeared first on Country 97.1 HANK FM.

Franklin Theme Composer Reacts to Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” Controversy was originally published on hankfm.com