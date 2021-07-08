Fossil Launches Fresh ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Capsule Collections

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On July 16, folks will be making a beeline to theatres and to their trusty HBO Max app to check out LeBron James and the Tune Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy. The sequel to the late ’90s classic is will be here before you know it, and longtime fashion brand Fossil has just announced a fresh trio of capsule collections that will complete your look as you’re watching King James and the Squad save the universe.

Fossil announced today (July 7) from its Richardson, Texas headquarters the new lineup of merch that is emblazoned with images of James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety, Marvin, and Daffy. The three collections, named thusly as All Stas, Slam Dunk, and Tune Squad Box Set respectively, all feature rare pieces you won’t be able to find anywhere else and will be limited in release. Across the collections, fans will be able to take home limited-edition watches, backpacks, wallets, figurines, and so much more. Of course, the collection celebrates the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy but also gives Fossil its proper due as a brand that’s been there since the ’80s and found a strong footing in the’90s.

“As a brand long inspired by American heritage and iconic moments in culture, Space Jam by Fossil pays homage to what makes this new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, so exciting for all ages — beloved characters, reimagined storytelling, and bold visuals,” Steve Evans, EVP Chief Brand Officer, said in a statement “So, we’re thrilled to be releasing three collections for every type of Space Jam fan. Whether you saw the previous movie in theaters 25 years ago or are joining the fan club with fresh eyes today, Space Jam by Fossil honors the Tune Squad’s adventurous spirit and a classic lineup that has made them icons across generations.”

The first of the collections is the All-Stars, which is comprised of watches and card cases that feature five limited-edition designs each featuring a member of the Tune Squad. The watches come with a rugged silicone strap for all the sports enthusiasts out there and a color-coded bezel fashion to match the respective characters. The watches are priced at $89, and the card cases are $48.

The Slam Dunk Collection puts an emphasis on Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny with two individual watch designs which also come with a limited-edition bag tag and a coin commemorating the fashion offering. Fossil’s Minimalist watch, featured in this collection a 42MM and 36MM case sizes, is paired with the fashion brand’s popular Buckner and Megan backpacks along with matching card cases and a coin pouch. The Slam Dunk Collection watch will retail at $159, while the backpacks are priced between $218-398 and the smaller leather goods will be sold at $48.

Lastly, the Tune Squad Box Set is another limited edition offering and we do mean limited as there will only be 75 available. Under the hood of the box is a special edition watch with a 42MM case size and a lenticular dial that features all the Tune Squad players. The set also includes a number of collectible team figurines of the Squad in all their glory and also includes interchangeable straps for the watch, a commemorative coin, along with the aforementioned items. The set will retail at $500.

Don’t forget, Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16 and stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, and more.

Visit Fossil.com for more information regarding the Spae Jam by Fossil collections.

—

Photo: Fossil

Fossil Launches Fresh ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Capsule Collections was originally published on hiphopwired.com