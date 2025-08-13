Where My Girls At?: R&B Girl Groups You Forgot About

We always talk about the slew of nostalgic boy bands and groups, but we never talk about the girls…

There was something magical about the girl group era of the 90s and early 2000s. Labels were still investing in artist development, videos stayed on rotation for weeks, and every crew had their own style. Some groups dropped timeless singles that still get love at the clubs, while others faded before getting some shine.

These weren’t just singers, they were whole personalities. You could tell who the lead was before they even hit the hook. And the fashions? It used to be a masterclass on “one band, one sound” outfits with just enough individuality to stand out.

But as the music scene shifted, a lot of these groups got lost in the shuffle. Maybe their label folded. Maybe the sound changed. Sometimes there was internal conflict amongst the girls. Maybe the public just wasn’t ready for what they were bringing. Still, their records sit in glove boxes and old CD collections waiting to be played again.

We all remember TLC, Xscape, SWV, and Blaque… but what about these girls? Let’s take a trip down memory lane…

1. Cleopatra A British R&B/pop group made up of sisters Cleo, Yonah, and Zainam Higgins. Signed to Madonna’s Maverick Records in the late 90s, they are remembered for their 1998 debut single “Cleopatra’s Theme.” 2. MoKenStef A Los Angeles R&B trio consisting of Monifa, Kenya, and Stephanie. Signed to Outburst Records, they scored a hit in 1995 with the single “He’s Mine.” 3. 3LW A female R&B trio consisting of Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton. The group debuted in 2000 under Epic Records and is best known for the singles “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” and “Playas Gon’ Play.” 4. Drama A female R&B trio from the 90s consisting of Regina Craig, Thea Norman, and Malinda Jenkins. Signed to Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis’ Perspective Records, they were discovered by Gerald LeVert, who helped produce their 1997 debut album, “Open Invitation”. 5. Willie Max A Detroit-based R&B trio of sisters Rose, Sky, and Lyric Williams. Signed to Raphael Saadiq’s Pookie Records in the late 90s, they released the single “Can’t Get Enough” in 1998. 6. Gyrl A teen R&B group featuring Jamila, Miyoko, and Paulette Maxwell. Associated with Immature/IMx in the mid-90s, they are known for their 1995 single “Play Another Slow Jam.” 7. Assorted Phlavors A female R&B quartet made up of LaKisha Johnson, Julia Garrison, Tiffany Phinazee, and Antonia Bryant. Known for blending R&B, jazz, and hip-hop, they recorded songs including “Be Patient,” “Tell Me,” and “Don’t Let Go.” 8. Jade A female R&B trio made up of Tonya Kelly, Joi Marshall, and Di Reed. Signed to Giant Records, they broke out in 1992 with the hit “Don’t Walk Away” from their debut album Jade to the Max. 9. Allure An R&B quartet consisting of Alia Davis, Linnie Belcher, Lalisha McLean, and Akissa Mendez. Signed to Mariah Carey’s Crave Records in the late 90s, they are best known for “All Cried Out” with 112. 10. For Real A female R&B quartet featuring Josina Elder, Necia Bray, Wendi Williams, and LaTanyia Baldwin. Signed to A&M Records in the mid-90s, they gained recognition with “Love Will Be Waiting at Home” from Waiting to Exhale. 11. Isyss An R&B quartet featuring La’Myia Good, LeTecia Harrison, Ardena Clark, and Quierra Davis-Martin. Signed to Arista Records in the early 2000s, they are remembered for “Day & Night” featuring Jadakiss and “Single for the Rest of My Life”. 12. JS A sister duo consisting of Kim and Kandy Johnson. Mentored by R. Kelly and signed to Interscope Records, they released “Ice Cream” in 2003. Kandy is currently married to Ron Isley. 13. Cherish An Atlanta-based R&B group made up of sisters Farrah, Neosha, Felisha, and Fallon King. Signed to Capitol Records, they gained mainstream success in 2006 with “Do It to It.” 14. Nina Sky Identical twin sisters Natalie & Nicole Albino. Signed to Next Plateau/Universal Records, they broke through in 2004 with the Reggaeton-infused hit “Move Ya Body.” 15. TG4 A teen R&B quartet consisting of Sevyn Streeter, Keisha Henry, Davida Williams, and Ashley Gallo. Signed to T.U.G./A&M Records in the early 2000s, they released the single “Virginity” in 2002. 16. KP & Envyi An R&B/hip-hop duo consisting of Khia Phillips (KP) and Susan Hedgepeth (Envyi). Signed to EastWest Records, they scored a major (and timeless) hit in 1998 with “Swing My Way.”