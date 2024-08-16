Desktop banner image
Forever Outside: 20 BeatKing Twerk Anthems We Got Ratchet To

Published on August 16, 2024
The untimely passing of Texas Hip Hop artist, BeatKing, has sent shockwaves across the world. Many have expressed the loss of a true Texas legend on social media with memories that will live on forever. He is remembered by his infectious and humble spirit he possessed anywhere he went, turning up any and every function! Known as the “Club God”, his music was the soundtrack to some of our childhood, college parties and strip clubs. He is most recently referred to as the Uncle luke of our generation, promoting a good ole ratchet time.  There isn’t anyone that could make his unique beats that could make everyone in the room act a fool to!

Whether it was the unique saying on his custom shirts or his music, he truly had a way of bringing smiles and a good time to people. So, in celebration of his music we are counting down the top 20 BeatKing Twerk anthems we got ratchet to. No update has been given in regards to exactly how he passed other than health related issues, but we are continuing to keep his family, friends and H- town in our prayers. He is survived  by two beautiful girls. Also See: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024  

1. Outside

2. Then Leave

3. Scream

4. Crush

5. Beat King feat. Yung Nation-Lil T Jones

6. Stand Behind Her

7. Hammer

8. Throw Dat Ah

9. U Aint Bout That Life

10. SDAB

11. 20 Ratchets

12. TUH

13. Bussibak

14. No Hands( Feat. Dj Chose)

15. Twerk on Everybody

16. On Yo Head

17. Bald Head (feat. Big Fella Zil)

18.

19. Keep It Poppin

20. Never Leave Houston on Sunday

Forever Outside: 20 BeatKing Twerk Anthems We Got Ratchet To was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

