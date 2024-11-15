First Time Host? Here Are 11 Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes To Make It Easier

1. Baked Mac & Cheese Baked mac & cheese is a must in any Black folks Thanksgiving spread and being the person to make it is an honor but don’t mess it up!

2. Candied Yams Candied yams and sweet potatoes are pivotal to Black American dinners across the country especially around the holiday!

3. Collard Greens Three words: WASH YOUR GREENS!

4. BBQ Meatballs Jokingly known as “baby shower meatballs,” we love to see them in a spread at any dinner!

5. Sweet Potato Pie Sweet potato pie is quite easily one of the best desserts to grace the table after chowing down on a delicious dinner.

6. Cornbread Dressing Dressing is an acquired taste that most of us love.

7. Mashed Potatoes Is it really Thanksgiving without a side of mashed potatoes?

8. Smothered Green Beans Make sure you chuck those beans like your grandma taught you!

9. Peach Cobbler Need I say more?

10. Turkey The turkey is obviously the staple at most Thanksgiving dinners and the key to a juicy to making it juicy is a good brine!