Arts & Entertainment

First Look Photos From Prime Video’s ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Starring Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross

Published on October 11, 2023

'Candy Cane Lane' First Look Photos & Teaser Poster Art

Source: Courtesy / Prime Video

Eddie Murphy stars in his first ever holiday film with Prime Video’s Candy Cane Lane alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Robin Thede and Chris Redd. The upcoming film debuts worldwide this winter. Check out first look photos and the teaser poster inside.

Candy Cane Lane is an upcoming Christmas comedy film directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Younger. The holiday comedy adventure follows a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

The film reunites director Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang. The all-star ensemble cast includes Ross, Thede, Redd, Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, D.C. Young Fly, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

“I can’t wait for the world to see Candy Cane Lane,” Diretor Hudlin shared in a statement. “I’ve wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life, but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny, it’s super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels.”

Audiences will experience the holiday magic come to life, with the help of some magical characters and unexpected mayhem. Stay tuned for the official teaser trailer this week. Candy Cane Lane will debut on Prime Video Dec. 1.

Check out the first look photos below:

