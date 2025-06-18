First Day Of Summer Freebies & Deals

The first day of summer is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the warmer weather while taking advantage of numerous freebies and special promotions offered by restaurants, retailers, and entertainment venues across the country. On June 20, 2025, many businesses are rolling out exclusive deals designed to help customers celebrate the season with refreshing treats, cool drinks, and fun activities, all without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re an ice cream enthusiast, a smoothie lover, a bargain hunter, or looking for family-friendly entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Popular grocery chains like Kroger are giving away thousands of free pints of ice cream with a simple digital coupon download, while local doughnut shops such as Shipley Do-Nuts and Krispy Kreme are offering sweet deals on their signature pastries.

RELATED: Free Summer Meals Available for Baltimore Youth Through City Schools

Beverage lovers can score free smoothies and double loyalty points on select drinks at Planet Smoothie and Scooter’s Coffee. Retailers like Target continue to delight customers with giveaways of summer-themed charms and keychains, and fast-food chains like White Castle and Wendy’s are launching promotions and interactive games that reward participants with free or discounted menu items.

Families aren’t left out either, as cinemas including Showcase and Regal are providing affordable or free movie options to keep kids entertained during the sunny season. Many of these deals require advance registration in loyalty programs or app downloads, so preparation is key to fully enjoying the perks. With such a variety of options, the first day of summer becomes more than just a seasonal milestone; it transforms into a day of fun, savings, and community celebration.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…

15 R&B Songs to Bring in the Summer

Summer in Maryland: 10 Must-Visit Spots For Sun, Fun, And Local Flavor

First Day Of Summer Freebies & Deals was originally published on 92q.com

1. Regal Cinemas Offering $1 family movies on select days. Check local listings for participating theaters. 2. Showcase Cinemas Kids can earn a free movie ticket by submitting a book report through the Bookworm Wednesday program. Check local listings for participating theaters. 3. Wendy’s Celebrate the launch of the Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich with the “Spice Invasion” game in the app on June 20 to win prizes and free food 4. White Castle Get BOGO free small shakes after 8 p.m. from June 20–22 using code SUMMER. 5. Scooter’s Coffee Rewards members earn Double Smiles on any Red Bull Infusion drink after 11 a.m. on June 20 with an in-app coupon 6. Planet Smoothie VIP members can enjoy a free 20 oz Lunar Lemonade smoothie on June 21. Sign up by June 19 at PlanetSmoothie.com. 7. Baskin-Robbins Parents can get a $1.99 scoop with the “Parents Pass” coupon available in the app from June 16–20. 8. Krispy Kreme Buy a dozen doughnuts at regular price and get a second dozen of Original Glazed for $2. Some locations may also be giving away a year’s worth of free doughnuts. 9. Shipley Do-Nuts All customers get a free classic glazed do-nut with any purchase on June 20. 10. Friendly’s Rewards members receive a free scoop or cone via a Wallet Drop in the app, valid for in-store or carry-out on June 20. 11. Kroger Offering 92,000 free pints of Kroger-brand ice cream. Download a digital coupon starting at 12 p.m. EST on June 20 at FreeKrogerIceCream.com. Redeem by July 4.