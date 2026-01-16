Listen Live
Finer On Film: Zeta Phi Beta On TV & In Hollywood

Published on January 16, 2026
The Zeta Phi Beta Centennial Founders' Gala

On this day in 1920 (Jan. 16), Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University. On the pillars of “Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood,” the ladies of Z-Phi-B carry a rich sense of culture and have a mission to be the best in their respective fields.
We have seen traces of Finer Womanhood in politics, music, public service, and more. In entertainment, Zeta Phi Beta women have shined on TV and in film. These ladies have no problem bringing their grace and style to the medium with every show or movie.

In honor of Zeta Phi Beta’s Founders’ Day, take a look at our favorite “Finer Women” on TV and in the movies below!

 

1. Vivica A. Fox

TV & film actress, credits include Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Set It Off, and Independence Day

2. Tatyana Ali

Actress and singer, best known for playing “Ashley Banks” on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

3. Rhona Bennett

Played “Nicole” on The Jamie Foxx Show, member of R&B group En Vogue

4. Dawnn Lewis

TV actress & singer, credits include A Different World and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper

5. Esther Rolle

TV and film actress, best known as “Florida Evans” on Maude and the spin-off Good Times, other credits include Rosewood and Down In The Delta

6. Ja'Net DuBois

Actress and singer, best known as “Wilona Woods” on Good Times, other credits include The Wayans Bros. and The PJs

7. Tonea Stewart

Acting credits include In The Heat of The Night (TV show) and Mississippi Burning, former dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts of Alabama State University

8. Sheryl Underwood

Comedian, actress and current co-host of CBS’ The Talk, credits include Beauty Shop and I Got The Hook Up, 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta

9. Traci and Towanda Braxton

Singers & stars of WE TV’s Braxton Family Values

Finer On Film: Zeta Phi Beta On TV & In Hollywood was originally published on majicatl.com

