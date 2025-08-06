Desktop banner image
Entertainment

Fifty-Something-Year-Old Trick Daddy Slammed For Calling Women Over 35 “Damaged Goods

Published on August 6, 2025

Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Trick Daddy, at one time a buzzing rapper who amassed a few hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has sparked the anger of fans online after making an incredibly ludicrous statement. During a recent interview, Trick Daddy shared that he’s not into dating women over the age of 35, referring to them as “damaged goods” and has social media collectively saying, “you don’t know naan.”

In a clip from The Nene Leakes Show that has since gone viral, Trick Daddy is heard saying that beyond Leakes and a handful of other women, he doesn’t have any attraction to women over the age of 35.

“I’m not attracted to no woman over the age of 35 years old,” Trick begins. Leakes responded in shock, while also taking Trick’s compliment to heart, opening up the floor for more commentary.

“Y’all standards is too high, y’all too emotional, y’all are damaged goods from past relationships,” Trick added on top of Leakes’ retort that she isn’t damaged, to which the Miami rapper fired back with, “You don’t even realize you’re damaged.”

This echoes statements Trick made earlier this year when he stated his preferred dating age range for women is between 22 and 35, and that’s a wild thing to say in public.

Of course, Trick Daddy and Nene Leakes talked about far more than his preference for women young enough to be his daughter, and that’s a can of worms we’re not willing to open at the moment. Sadly, the “I’m A Thug” artist has invited momentous and unholy slander upon his namesake because of his dating preferences.

We’ve collected some of those responses from the X social media platform and do warn that it does get a little spicy in there, so proceed carefully.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

