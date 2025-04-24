Ferg, Boosie BadAzz Support Kanye West After "COUSINS" Rant
Ferg, Boosie BadAzz Offer Kanye West Support After “COUSINS” Confession
Kanye West has been on an active social media tear of late, and his stream-of-consciousness style of sharing his mind revealed a shocking admission. Referencing a track titled “COUSINS,” Kanye West shared that an older cousin currently behind bars engaged in sexual acts with him, prompting Ferg and Boosie BadAzz to speak out in support. We do wish to warn readers that the details of this post might be disturbing to some. Over the weekend, Kanye West took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared details about being exposed to adult magazines and such at a young age and how they led to him engaging in inappropriate acts with an older cousin. That same cousin, according to West, is a convicted murderer who allegedly killed a pregnant woman. In the string of tweets, West wrote, “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him [the cousin in reference] those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14.” Some online have interpreted West’s words to imply he conducted the sexual acts on his family member under his control and that the cousin was younger. However, it hasn’t been confirmed if the acts were consensual or not, as West didn’t explain the situation in linear detail, nor did he give a range of time. Ferg, who shared a harrowing experience of abuse on the track “Pool” from his Darold album from 2024. Ferg took to X and wrote, “Good for @kanyewest now you can be whole. When people start to act out you never know the root of the issue ! Sending love brother your a goat.” Boosie BadAzz also offered support, although a lot less eloquently than Ferg. DAM KANYEI FEEL BAD FOR THIS DUDE THIS DUDE BEEN THREW SOME SH*T BRA. THE RANTS MAKE SINCE NOW. THIS MAN WAS SUCKING D*CK AS A CHILD SMH HIS MIND IS F*CKED UPI HATE HIM HAVING TO GO THROUGH THIS AS A CHILD.” We’re sharing the X replies mentioned above in the playlist gallery, along with reactions from X. If you or someone you know has experienced child sexual abuse, support is available. Here is a resource that can help: CLICK HERE — Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Ferg, Boosie BadAzz Offer Kanye West Support After “COUSINS” Confession was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage