Famous Figures Who Got Charged with PPP Loan Fraud

The Paycheck Protection Program was meant to help small businesses survive the pandemic. Instead, some well-known names used it to cash in. And a lot of them got caught.

When COVID-19 shut the country down, the U.S. government launched the PPP to keep workers paid and businesses afloat. But the fast rollout came with little oversight.

That gap created an opening. Scammers jumped in. Among them? Some famous faces who saw an opportunity to cheat the system.

Federal investigators tracked down hundreds of fraudsters. Many quietly settled. Others made headlines.

In addition to the list below, high-profile musicians Lil Wayne and Chris Brown did find themselves wrapped in scrutiny surrounding the appropriation of their COVID-19 relief funds. Though they certainly weren’t the only ones.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne’s company, Young Money Touring Inc., received an $8.9 million SVOG grant intended to support live entertainment businesses impacted by the pandemic. Reports indicate that the funds were used for various personal expenses, including:

Over $1.3 million on private jet flights

More than $460,000 on designer clothing

Approximately $2 million to settle a debt with his former manager

Nearly $88,000 billed for a canceled New Year’s Eve performance

While these expenditures have raised questions about the appropriate use of relief funds, there have been no formal charges filed against Lil Wayne regarding PPP loan fraud.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown’s touring company, CBE Touring, reportedly secured a $10 million SVOG grant. Allegations suggest that Brown personally received $5.1 million of this amount and spent nearly $80,000 on a lavish birthday party, which included expenses for models, an LED dance floor, and other luxury items.

Despite public criticism over the use of these funds, Chris Brown has not been charged with any crimes related to PPP loan fraud.

From reality TV stars to pro athletes and social media influencers, these high-profile figures now face criminal charges, massive fines, or even prison time.

Their cases raise big questions: How did they slip through? Who helped them? And what comes next?

Here’s a breakdown of the most notorious celebrity PPP fraud cases.

And how each one unraveled.

